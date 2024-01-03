en English
Neeraj Kumar Singh Takes Charge as Ujjain Collector, Prioritizes Essential Commodity Supply

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:31 pm EST
Neeraj Kumar Singh Takes Charge as Ujjain Collector, Prioritizes Essential Commodity Supply

Neeraj Kumar Singh, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 2012 batch and the newly appointed collector of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, initiated his tenure by offering prayers at the revered Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple before officially assuming the duties of his office. This humbling act of devotion marked the beginning of a new administrative chapter for the district. Singh, who served as the district collector of Narmadapuram for over two years, is known for his commitment to public service and efficient administration.

Meeting with Key Administrative and Law Enforcement Officials

Upon taking up his new role, Singh convened a meeting with vital administrative and law enforcement officials, including SP Sachin Sharma, municipal commissioner, and smart city CEO Ashish Pathak. The primary focus of the meeting was to ensure the steady supply of essential commodities to the residents of the district, a testament to Singh’s dedication to the welfare of the citizens.

Reviewing the Status of Essential Supplies

ADM Anukul Jain briefed Singh about the current status of food grain distribution and milk supply, integral to the daily lives of the residents. Singh understood the importance of these supplies, addressing the related transportation issues. He urged the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) to resolve any conflicts with vehicle drivers to maintain smooth operations, embodying a proactive approach to problem-solving.

Ensuring Compliance and Maintaining Fluidity

Moreover, Singh emphasized the importance of taking action against non-compliant drivers according to the rules, ensuring that the supply chain is not disrupted due to individual discrepancies. He sought updates on fuel supplies, a crucial factor in the transportation of essential commodities. Singh mandated that there should be no obstacle in the availability of essential commodities for the people of Ujjain, reflecting his commitment to serving the people of his district.

India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

