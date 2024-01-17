NDRF Champions Disaster Preparedness in North and Middle Andaman District

In a proactive bid to enhance disaster preparedness, a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is currently conducting a familiarization exercise throughout the North and Middle Andaman District. The team's itinerary included visits to areas around Diglipur, which are identified as vulnerable locations.

Advertisment

Raising Disaster Preparedness Awareness

As part of the exercise, the NDRF team initiated Community Awareness Programs in Diglipur. The aim of these programs was to enlighten the local population about various disaster-related topics. The programs also featured live demonstrations, providing a hands-on understanding of disaster management techniques.

Engaging With Local Stakeholders

Advertisment

The NDRF team also took the initiative to engage with local stakeholders, including the Pradhan, a Zilla Parishad Member, and members of the general public. This engagement is crucial for ensuring a cohesive response in the face of potential disasters.

School Safety Program

In an effort to reach younger minds, the NDRF conducted a School Safety Program at the Government Secondary School in Durgapur. The program was attended by the District Education Officer (DEO) of Diglipur. The school was also provided with a Disaster Management Kit, a necessary tool for dealing with emergencies.

These initiatives by the NDRF not only prepare the population for potential disasters but also foster a sense of community resilience. They underline the fact that disaster preparedness is a collective responsibility, one that requires active participation from every member of the community.