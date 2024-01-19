NDMC Area Gears Up for Grand Ram Temple Consecration Celebrations

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is all set to celebrate the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22nd with great gusto. The area's vice-chairman, Satish Upadhyay, disclosed on Friday that extensive arrangements have been planned for the occasion.

Grand Celebrations Planned

Major establishments in the NDMC area, including renowned hotels such as the ITC Maurya, Taj, Ambassador, Oberoi, PSOI Club, The Lalit, The Claridges, and Imperial Hotels have committed to participating in the festivities. The activities planned range from lighting of 'diyas' (oil lamps) and live broadcasting of the consecration ceremony, to distributing 'prasad' (sacred food) among staff members.

Involvement of Market Traders Associations

Further, the Market Traders Associations in the NDMC area, covering popular markets such as Khan Market, Khanna Market, Connaught Place, Kidwai Nagar, Shankar Market, Palika Bazar, Pandara Road, and Lodhi Road, are prepared to join the celebrations with elaborate displays and tremendous enthusiasm.

Final Preparations Underway

The NDMC, under the stewardship of vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay, has taken the lead in ensuring that the celebrations for the consecration of the Ram Temple are a grand success. From arranging the live telecast of the ceremony to coordinating with various establishments and Market Traders Associations, every aspect has been meticulously planned. The festivities are expected to have a wide-reaching impact, with the joyous spirit expected to permeate through every corner of the NDMC area.

In conclusion, the upcoming consecration ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is not just a spiritual event, but a moment of national celebration. The preparations in the NDMC area are a testament to this sentiment, serving as a model for other regions to follow.