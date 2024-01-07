NCRTC to Rent Out RRTS Premises and Trains for Filming and Private Events

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has decided to monetize its infrastructure by renting out its premises and Namo-Bharat trains for film shootings, documentaries, television commercials, and private events. This move is not only expected to give a boost to the NCRTC’s revenue but also add a cinematic charm to movies and documentaries.

Utilizing Infrastructure to Generate Revenue

The pricing for these rentals has been set at Rs 2 lakh per hour for any of the 25 stations along the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor. Should both the train and station premises be needed for an event, the cost increases to Rs 3 lakh per hour. This move is aimed at capitalizing on the infrastructure to generate additional income for the RRTS.

Benefit to Filmmakers and Event Organizers

The stations and trains, owing to their unique architectural designs and international standards, are expected to serve as visually captivating settings for film shootings. The initiative is expected to provide filmmakers and event organizers with the opportunity to leverage the world-class facilities offered by RRTS infrastructure, making it an optimal choice for high-quality shooting locations.

Future Expansion Plans

The RRTS project, which is expected to connect Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut by 2025, will extend the rental option to all 25 stations. With the inauguration of India’s first RRTS corridor, the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor, plans for local transit services are also in the pipeline.

