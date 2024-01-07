en English
Business

NCRTC to Rent Out RRTS Premises and Trains for Filming and Private Events

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:08 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:53 am EST
In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has decided to monetize its infrastructure by renting out its premises and Namo-Bharat trains for film shootings, documentaries, television commercials, and private events. This move is not only expected to give a boost to the NCRTC’s revenue but also add a cinematic charm to movies and documentaries.

(Read Also: India’s Space Endeavor: Aditya-L1 Solar Mission and the MV Lila Norfolk Incident)

Utilizing Infrastructure to Generate Revenue

The pricing for these rentals has been set at Rs 2 lakh per hour for any of the 25 stations along the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor. Should both the train and station premises be needed for an event, the cost increases to Rs 3 lakh per hour. This move is aimed at capitalizing on the infrastructure to generate additional income for the RRTS.

Benefit to Filmmakers and Event Organizers

The stations and trains, owing to their unique architectural designs and international standards, are expected to serve as visually captivating settings for film shootings. The initiative is expected to provide filmmakers and event organizers with the opportunity to leverage the world-class facilities offered by RRTS infrastructure, making it an optimal choice for high-quality shooting locations.

(Read Also: Significant Fire Erupts at Oil Company in Gujarat, India)

Future Expansion Plans

The RRTS project, which is expected to connect Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut by 2025, will extend the rental option to all 25 stations. With the inauguration of India’s first RRTS corridor, the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor, plans for local transit services are also in the pipeline.

0
Business India Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

