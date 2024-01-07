NCRTC Opens Doors for Film Industry with New Rental Policy

In a unique initiative to capitalize on the flourishing entertainment industry, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has introduced a policy to lease its premises and the iconic Namo Bharat trains for events like film shootings, documentaries, and TV commercials. This move is in line with the growing trend of using public transport systems as backdrops for cinematic ventures, especially with the surge of OTT platforms.

Transforming Public Transport into Artistic Canvases

The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) stations and Namo Bharat trains, known for their international standard architecture, modern design, and passenger-friendly amenities, have been earmarked as prime locations for filmmakers looking for dynamic and visually captivating settings. The RRTS stations, with their color scheme inspired by peacock feathers and designed with natural lighting, perforated panels, and louvres to ensure airflow, offer both aesthetic and functional value. The Namo Bharat trains, characterized by their aerodynamic shapes and panoramic windows, provide a seamless travel experience that is perfect for filming.

Rental Policy: Price and Purpose

The rental fees for these spaces range from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per hour, depending on the time and purpose of the event. This policy not only promotes RRTS and Namo Bharat train as accessible and attractive shooting venues but also presents Delhi NCR as a premier shooting destination. It provides a lucrative opportunity for filmmakers seeking unique and modern shooting locations.

India’s First RRTS and Namo Bharat Train

On October 20, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s first RRTS and the Namo Bharat train, opening the 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot to the public. The forthcoming 25 km stretch from Duhai to Meerut South, including four stations, is set to be operational soon, with trial runs currently in progress. This initiative further highlights the government’s commitment to modernizing public transportation and making it more accessible for diverse uses, including the arts and entertainment.