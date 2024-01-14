en English
Business

NCL Announces 150 Vacancies for Assistant Foreman: Apply Online

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:59 pm EST
NCL Announces 150 Vacancies for Assistant Foreman: Apply Online

The Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has heralded the recruitment process for the esteemed position of Assistant Foreman, with a total of 150 vacancies up for grabs. The recruitment notification for the year 2024 has specified that aspirants bearing an engineering degree or diploma in the fields of electronics, mechanical, or electrical are open to apply. The age spectrum for applicants has been set between 18 to 30 years, ensuring a balance of youth and experience.

Online Recruitment Process

The application process for this coveted post is going to be completely online, ensuring a seamless and efficient process for the applicants. The official NCL website is the platform that will host the application process, commencing on January 15 and culminating on February 5, 2024. Candidates are going to be selected based on their performance in an online written examination, ensuring a fair and merit-based selection process.

Document Verification and Medical Examination

Successful candidates, who prove their mettle in the written examination, will then undergo document verification and a medical examination. These steps are crucial in ensuring the authenticity and health standards of the prospective recruits.

Application Fee and Salary Details

There is no application fee for candidates from SC, ST, PwBD, and Departmental categories, a step taken to ensure inclusivity in the recruitment process. However, applicants from other categories may have to pay a fee. Shortlisted candidates will be offered a monthly salary of Rs 47,330 (Grade C), a lucrative offer for the deserving applicants.

Stay Updated

Aspirants are advised to stay updated by regularly checking the NCL’s official website for any new information. In the dynamic world of today, staying informed is the key to staying ahead.

Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

