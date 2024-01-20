NCGG Strengthens Governance Training with Cambodian Civil Servants

The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), an Indian governmental institution, has successfully concluded its third capacity building programme on Public Policy and Governance for 38 Cambodian Civil Servants. The two-week programme, conducted from January 8 to January 19, 2024, aligns with India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, which is aimed at promoting regional cooperation.

Shaping the Future of Governance

In the valedictory session, Shri V. Srinivas, IAS Director General of NCGG, highlighted the impending approval of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between India and Cambodia, fostering collaboration in public administration. He underscored India's digital transformation journey and the potential for replicating similar initiatives in Cambodia.

Insights and Learnings

Participants in the program presented on a myriad of topics, including digitally tracking civil servant performance, improving recruitment processes, and promoting digital public service delivery. The course curriculum covered a wide array of subjects such as governance paradigms, ethics, technology's role in disaster management, health sector optimization, and the concept of sustainable cities. The theoretical lessons were complemented with field visits to significant projects and landmark sites.

A Legacy of International Cooperation

Since its inception in 2014, the NCGG has been committed to training civil servants globally. Through programmes like these, the NCGG continues to foster international cooperation in governance training, thereby strengthening the ties between nations and promoting the exchange of best practices.