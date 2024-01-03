en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

NCCS Event Paves Way for IISF 2023: A Journey through India’s Biomedical History

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:46 pm EST
NCCS Event Paves Way for IISF 2023: A Journey through India’s Biomedical History

The National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS) opened its doors to the public for a stimulating session that offered an in-depth look into the prestigious institution’s research and activities. The event was not just an open house but a precursor to the India International Science Festival (IISF 2023), a large-scale event that aims to bridge the gap between the public and the world of science and technology.

NCCS and The Academic Opportunities

Dr. Mohan Wani, the Director of NCCS, greeted attendees with a comprehensive overview of the institute. His address highlighted the academic opportunities available for prospective research students, simultaneously painting a picture of the NCCS as a hub of scientific advancement and intellectual growth.

A Peek Into IISF 2023

Dr. Manasi Malgaonkar, Secretary of Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA), divulged details about the upcoming IISF 2023. Scheduled to take place from January 17-20 at the THSTI-RCB campus in Faridabad, the festival is organized by various Indian government ministries and VIBHA. Dr. Malgaonkar highlighted the festival’s diverse sections, tailored to cater to different stakeholders’ interests. She urged the audience to participate in IISF 2023 to celebrate the spirit of scientific inquiry and innovation.

Dr. Shekhar Mande’s Public Talk

The event’s highlight was a public talk by Dr. Shekhar Mande, who embarked on a journey through the history of biomedical science in India. His talk covered the evolution of medicinal practices, tracing the path from ancient Indian traditions to modern medical contributions and institutions. Dr. Mande made a compelling case for a healthcare approach that melds traditional Indian wisdom with modern Western medicine.

Using engaging narratives and examples pulled from ancient Indian texts, archaeological, and archival records, Dr. Mande presented a persuasive perspective. His talk underscored the need for a balanced approach towards healthcare that capitalizes on both the strengths of Indian traditional wisdom and practices, as well as the advancements in western modern medicine.

0
Education India Science & Technology
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
5 mins ago
Verso Hack 2024: Nurturing Young Tech Enthusiasts
The annual Verso Hack 2024, hosted by Verso International School, is set to take place on February 3 and 4, with a preceding Pre-Hack Day on January 27. The event invites students aged 13 to 18 from all corners of the nation, aiming to cultivate technological innovation and entrepreneurial acumen within the young tech community.
Verso Hack 2024: Nurturing Young Tech Enthusiasts
Norfolk Botanical Garden's Ambitious Transformation: The Garden of Tomorrow
12 mins ago
Norfolk Botanical Garden's Ambitious Transformation: The Garden of Tomorrow
Four-star Recruit Faletau Satuala to Announce College Decision at All-American Bowl
12 mins ago
Four-star Recruit Faletau Satuala to Announce College Decision at All-American Bowl
Study Explores Link Between Class Size and Infectious Disease Absences
6 mins ago
Study Explores Link Between Class Size and Infectious Disease Absences
Claudine Gay's Resignation: Harvard Plagiarism Scandal Sparks Controversy
9 mins ago
Claudine Gay's Resignation: Harvard Plagiarism Scandal Sparks Controversy
Bloomfield Board of Education Ponders Termination of Superintendent Over Retirement Agreement
11 mins ago
Bloomfield Board of Education Ponders Termination of Superintendent Over Retirement Agreement
Latest Headlines
World News
Wayne County Commissioners Approve Child Abuse Handling Memorandum
20 seconds
Wayne County Commissioners Approve Child Abuse Handling Memorandum
Bam Adebayo: A New Approach to the Game for Long-Term Success
33 seconds
Bam Adebayo: A New Approach to the Game for Long-Term Success
Australian Brain Cancer Mission: A Review of Progress
50 seconds
Australian Brain Cancer Mission: A Review of Progress
Fran Connelly's 24th Year of Service and Updates from Chicago's Angling Scene
59 seconds
Fran Connelly's 24th Year of Service and Updates from Chicago's Angling Scene
New Year's Resolutions for Pets: Five Essential Habits for Healthier Lives
1 min
New Year's Resolutions for Pets: Five Essential Habits for Healthier Lives
NFL Clash: Projection Model Favors Seattle Seahawks Over Arizona Cardinals in Pivotal Game
1 min
NFL Clash: Projection Model Favors Seattle Seahawks Over Arizona Cardinals in Pivotal Game
Victoria Addresses Elective Surgery Backlog with Three New Rapid Access Hubs
1 min
Victoria Addresses Elective Surgery Backlog with Three New Rapid Access Hubs
Indiana vs. Nebraska Basketball: Unexpected Betting Odds Unfold
1 min
Indiana vs. Nebraska Basketball: Unexpected Betting Odds Unfold
Inaugural Basketball Challenge Ignites Rivalry Between Chicago Leagues
2 mins
Inaugural Basketball Challenge Ignites Rivalry Between Chicago Leagues
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app