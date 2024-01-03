NCCS Event Paves Way for IISF 2023: A Journey through India’s Biomedical History

The National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS) opened its doors to the public for a stimulating session that offered an in-depth look into the prestigious institution’s research and activities. The event was not just an open house but a precursor to the India International Science Festival (IISF 2023), a large-scale event that aims to bridge the gap between the public and the world of science and technology.

NCCS and The Academic Opportunities

Dr. Mohan Wani, the Director of NCCS, greeted attendees with a comprehensive overview of the institute. His address highlighted the academic opportunities available for prospective research students, simultaneously painting a picture of the NCCS as a hub of scientific advancement and intellectual growth.

A Peek Into IISF 2023

Dr. Manasi Malgaonkar, Secretary of Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA), divulged details about the upcoming IISF 2023. Scheduled to take place from January 17-20 at the THSTI-RCB campus in Faridabad, the festival is organized by various Indian government ministries and VIBHA. Dr. Malgaonkar highlighted the festival’s diverse sections, tailored to cater to different stakeholders’ interests. She urged the audience to participate in IISF 2023 to celebrate the spirit of scientific inquiry and innovation.

Dr. Shekhar Mande’s Public Talk

The event’s highlight was a public talk by Dr. Shekhar Mande, who embarked on a journey through the history of biomedical science in India. His talk covered the evolution of medicinal practices, tracing the path from ancient Indian traditions to modern medical contributions and institutions. Dr. Mande made a compelling case for a healthcare approach that melds traditional Indian wisdom with modern Western medicine.

Using engaging narratives and examples pulled from ancient Indian texts, archaeological, and archival records, Dr. Mande presented a persuasive perspective. His talk underscored the need for a balanced approach towards healthcare that capitalizes on both the strengths of Indian traditional wisdom and practices, as well as the advancements in western modern medicine.