Business

NCC Limited: Poised for Sustained Growth Amid Positive Business Outlook

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:32 am EST
NCC Limited: Poised for Sustained Growth Amid Positive Business Outlook

NCC Limited, an acclaimed entity in the infrastructure development sector is set to witness significant growth in the mid-term, thanks to a promising business forecast. The company, with a market capitalization of Rs 10,460 crore and a current market price (CMP) of Rs 167, has been tagged as ‘Overweight’ by market pundits. This rating is a testament to its exceptional performance and a bullish outlook for the future.

NCC Surpasses Order Inflow Expectations

For the Year-To-Date Fiscal Year 2024 (YTDFY24), NCC has outperformed expectations, demonstrating a commendable performance in order inflows. This achievement can be attributed to the Indian government’s intensified efforts towards infrastructure enhancement, which has resulted in a robust pipeline of orders. The company is on track to surpass its order inflow target for Fiscal Year 2024, a feat that is expected to sustain its growth momentum.

Entry into New Infrastructure Sectors

In a strategic move, NCC has diversified its operations by venturing into new verticals within the infrastructure development sector. This diversification not only fortifies the company’s position in the industry but also paves the way for leveraging the opportunities presented by the government’s infrastructure initiatives.

Solid Balance Sheet and Robust Order Book

Underpinning NCC’s growth story is its solid balance sheet, which is likely to ensure smooth project implementation without any significant hiccups. The company’s robust order book, characterized by diversity and strength, also contributes to this optimistic projection. With such strong fundamentals, NCC is well-positioned to maintain its growth trajectory in the upcoming period, thereby offering promising prospects for its stakeholders.

Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

