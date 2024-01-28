NCC Cadets from Telugu States Honored by Prime Minister at Republic Day Rally

At the Prime Minister's Rally during the Republic Day camp in New Delhi, two individuals from the Telugu states were honored for their outstanding performance in the National Cadet Corps (NCC). Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the Best Cadet Medal and the coveted baton to Sergeant M. Srisanth and Cadet N. Dheeraj, respectively. The event foregrounded the importance of the NCC in nurturing discipline and excellence among its cadets, while the recognition of Sergeant Srisanth and Cadet Dheeraj served as a testament to their hard work and a source of pride for the NCC community.

A Momentous Occasion

The accolades were presented at the Carriapa Parade Ground, with Cadet Nagandla Dheeraj recognized as the best cadet in the junior wing ‘Navy category’ from Secunderabad Group. Sergeant M Srisanth was lauded as the ‘best cadet’ in the junior wing Army category from Tirupati Group. The honors highlight the dedication of these individuals and the quality of training provided by the NCC Directorate of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP&T).

Expressions of Gratitude

Nagandla Dheeraj expressed his gratitude for the honor and shared his experience during the Republic Day camp. He underscored the impact of NCC training on his life, revealing his aspirations to follow in his grandfather's footsteps as a Navy officer. The event and these awards serve not only as a recognition of their accomplishments but also as a beacon of inspiration for future NCC cadets.

Pride and Honour

The achievements of Sergeant Srisanth and Cadet Dheeraj stand as a symbol of pride for the NCC community as a whole. Their exceptional performance and the subsequent recognition by the Prime Minister affirm the role of the NCC in fostering discipline, skills, and excellence among its cadets. The event underscores the importance of such organizations in shaping the future leaders of the nation.