NBA's 'Nets for Change': Transforming Discarded Fishing Nets into Basketball Hoops in Mumbai

Mumbai's YMCA basketball court in Colaba now sports an innovative net, a beacon of environmental conservation, thanks to an unusual partnership between the National Basketball Association (NBA) and local fishermen. This initiative, dubbed 'Nets for Change', aims to tackle the issue of marine pollution by repurposing discarded fishing nets into basketball nets, with installations already in Colaba and two EuroSchool locations in Thane and Vikhroli.

Advertisment

Collaboration for Conservation

The NBA has embarked on a mission to mitigate the environmental damage caused by 'ghost nets', which are abandoned fishing nets that harm marine life. By teaming up with local fishermen and a professional diver, the NBA has begun collecting these nets from the sea around Mumbai and Thane. Murtuza Madraswala, head of marketing, content & communications for NBA India, highlighted the involvement of fishermen and divers in collecting over 1,000 kg of discarded nets from key locations known for their prevalence of ghost nets.

From Sea to Court

Advertisment

These collected nets undergo a meticulous process of sorting, cleaning, and repurposing. While larger nets are returned to the fishing community, smaller fragments are crafted into basketball nets by the fishermen themselves. This not only provides an innovative solution to marine pollution but also involves the community in a sustainable practice. Dev Saighal, a scuba diver and marine conservationist, shared insights into the retrieval process, emphasizing the dire consequences of ghost nets on marine ecosystems.

Expanding Horizons

The initiative has been met with enthusiasm from local fishermen, who are no strangers to repurposing nets for various sports. The 'Nets for Change' program plans to expand nationwide and eventually worldwide, demonstrating a scalable model of environmental stewardship. NBA's initiative symbolizes a step towards sustainable practices in sports, highlighting the potential for sporting organizations to contribute to environmental conservation.

This innovative approach by the NBA not only addresses the pressing issue of marine pollution but also sets a precedent for sports organizations worldwide. By turning a problem into an opportunity, the 'Nets for Change' program exemplifies how collaboration and creativity can lead to meaningful environmental solutions, one hoop at a time.