India

Nayanthara Praises Husband’s Role in Her Success, Advocates for Menstrual Health Awareness

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:06 pm EST
Nayanthara Praises Husband’s Role in Her Success, Advocates for Menstrual Health Awareness

Renowned Indian actress Nayanthara and her husband, noted director Vignesh Shivan, recently attended a celebratory event for the successful launch of their new brand, Femi 9, a sanitary napkin producer. During the event, Nayanthara made a heartfelt speech, crediting her husband with playing a pivotal role in her successful career. Contrary to the clichéd saying that behind every successful man is a woman, she underscored the importance of recognizing a man’s contribution to a woman’s success.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan: A Shared Journey

The couple first met on the sets of the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, where their professional relationship quickly blossomed into love. In 2022, they tied the knot, and are now proud parents of twin sons, Uyir and Ulag. Nayanthara commended Vignesh for his unwavering support, attributing her achievements to his encouragement and respect for her decisions. The actress emphasized the crucial role such support plays in women’s pursuit of their ambitions.

Promoting Menstrual Health Awareness

Beyond personal accolades, Nayanthara utilized the event as a platform to advocate for menstrual health awareness. She highlighted societal shifts towards a more open discussion about menstrual health, stressing the ongoing need for educational efforts focused on women’s health. Nayanthara’s advocacy underscores her commitment to creating a more informed and equitable society.

Nayanthara’s Recent Work

Nayanthara’s recent work includes the film, ‘Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food’. However, the movie was pulled from Netflix following allegations of offending religious sentiments. Despite these challenges, Nayanthara continues to be a leading figure in the Indian cinema industry, known for her compelling performances and steadfast commitment to social causes.

India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

