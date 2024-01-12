Nayanthara Lauds Husband’s Support Amidst Brand Success and Film Controversy

Renowned Actor Nayanthara recently paid tribute to her husband, director Vignesh Shivan, during a success bash for their latest brand. Nayanthara lauded Shivan’s unwavering support in her journey towards success, a narrative she acknowledged is seldom seen, where a man stands by a successful woman.

Unwavering Support

In her heartfelt speech, Nayanthara emphasized the rarity of a man bolstering a successful woman, in contrast to the more commonly heard stories of women championing successful men. She expressed gratitude to Shivan for his constant encouragement and for never second-guessing her decisions. The power couple, who first crossed paths on the set of the film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ in 2015 and tied the knot in 2022, are now the proud parents of twin sons Uyir and Ulag.

Brand Success and Advocacy

As the couple celebrated their brand’s success, Nayanthara seized the opportunity to advocate for menstrual health awareness. While acknowledging societal progress in openly discussing topics such as sanitary napkins, she underscored the urgency of continued awareness drives.

Controversy Surrounding ‘Annapoorani’

Nayanthara also addressed the controversy surrounding her recent film, ‘Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food’. The film, which was removed from Netflix due to allegations of hurting religious sentiments, stirred up considerable debate. The narrative centers around a girl from a conservative Brahmin family who aspires to become a world-renowned chef. Certain scenes, including one in which Lord Rama is referred to as a meat-eater, and another showing the protagonist performing namaz before cooking biryani, sparked objections.

Despite the controversy, Nayanthara remains optimistic about the film’s future, expressing hope that it will return to Netflix after undergoing necessary edits to remove contentious scenes. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the evolving dynamics between streaming platforms and the complex sociocultural fabric of India.