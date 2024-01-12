en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Nayanthara Lauds Husband’s Support Amidst Brand Success and Film Controversy

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:02 am EST
Nayanthara Lauds Husband’s Support Amidst Brand Success and Film Controversy

Renowned Actor Nayanthara recently paid tribute to her husband, director Vignesh Shivan, during a success bash for their latest brand. Nayanthara lauded Shivan’s unwavering support in her journey towards success, a narrative she acknowledged is seldom seen, where a man stands by a successful woman.

Unwavering Support

In her heartfelt speech, Nayanthara emphasized the rarity of a man bolstering a successful woman, in contrast to the more commonly heard stories of women championing successful men. She expressed gratitude to Shivan for his constant encouragement and for never second-guessing her decisions. The power couple, who first crossed paths on the set of the film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ in 2015 and tied the knot in 2022, are now the proud parents of twin sons Uyir and Ulag.

Brand Success and Advocacy

As the couple celebrated their brand’s success, Nayanthara seized the opportunity to advocate for menstrual health awareness. While acknowledging societal progress in openly discussing topics such as sanitary napkins, she underscored the urgency of continued awareness drives.

Controversy Surrounding ‘Annapoorani’

Nayanthara also addressed the controversy surrounding her recent film, ‘Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food’. The film, which was removed from Netflix due to allegations of hurting religious sentiments, stirred up considerable debate. The narrative centers around a girl from a conservative Brahmin family who aspires to become a world-renowned chef. Certain scenes, including one in which Lord Rama is referred to as a meat-eater, and another showing the protagonist performing namaz before cooking biryani, sparked objections.

Despite the controversy, Nayanthara remains optimistic about the film’s future, expressing hope that it will return to Netflix after undergoing necessary edits to remove contentious scenes. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the evolving dynamics between streaming platforms and the complex sociocultural fabric of India.

0
India Society
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
6 seconds ago
Bengaluru Man Finds Metal Piece in Chicken Shawarma Ordered via Swiggy
In an unsettling incident, a Bengaluru customer bit into an unexpected crunch in his chicken shawarma, only to discover a metal piece lodged in his meal. The food, ordered through the popular delivery platform Swiggy from a local restaurant, Absolute Shawarma located in Nagawara, had carried an unwanted and potentially dangerous surprise. This incident, shared
Bengaluru Man Finds Metal Piece in Chicken Shawarma Ordered via Swiggy
Southern Indian States Eye WEF Summit to Attract Global Investments
22 mins ago
Southern Indian States Eye WEF Summit to Attract Global Investments
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Commences 11-Day Ritual Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration
23 mins ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Commences 11-Day Ritual Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration
Denave Marks 25th Anniversary, Signifying its Global Influence and Commitment to Innovation
39 seconds ago
Denave Marks 25th Anniversary, Signifying its Global Influence and Commitment to Innovation
Kumaravel Pichaimani: Three Decades of Dedication to Sunspot Observation
1 min ago
Kumaravel Pichaimani: Three Decades of Dedication to Sunspot Observation
Trinamool Congress Declines Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress: A Shift in Indian Politics
8 mins ago
Trinamool Congress Declines Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress: A Shift in Indian Politics
Latest Headlines
World News
NBA Looks to Transform 2024 Draft into Two-Night Event
42 seconds
NBA Looks to Transform 2024 Draft into Two-Night Event
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Look at the Candidates and Geopolitical Implications
6 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Look at the Candidates and Geopolitical Implications
Perth Scorchers Leverage Cricket's Popularity to Promote Bushfire Preparedness
7 mins
Perth Scorchers Leverage Cricket's Popularity to Promote Bushfire Preparedness
Florida Man Arrested for Threatening Congress Member: A Grim Reflection of Political Violence
7 mins
Florida Man Arrested for Threatening Congress Member: A Grim Reflection of Political Violence
Trinamool Congress Declines Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress: A Shift in Indian Politics
8 mins
Trinamool Congress Declines Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress: A Shift in Indian Politics
Political Reporter Nour Haydar Resigns Over ABC's Coverage of Israel-Hamas Conflict
8 mins
Political Reporter Nour Haydar Resigns Over ABC's Coverage of Israel-Hamas Conflict
President Biden's Yemen Strikes: A Constitutional and International Law Dilemma
8 mins
President Biden's Yemen Strikes: A Constitutional and International Law Dilemma
South Africa Urges ICJ Ruling on Alleged Genocide by Israel in Gaza
8 mins
South Africa Urges ICJ Ruling on Alleged Genocide by Israel in Gaza
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app