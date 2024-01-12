Nayanthara Credits Husband for Her Success, Advocates for Menstrual Health Awareness

At a recent celebration for their new brand, Indian actress Nayanthara paid tribute to her husband, director Vignesh Shivan, emphasizing his integral support throughout her successful career. Nayanthara’s words of appreciation served to invert the conventional wisdom that behind every successful man stands a woman, underscoring the seldom-acknowledged truth of men bolstering successful women in their pursuits.

Nayanthara’s Ode to Her Partner

Nayanthara lauded Vignesh for his constant encouragement and unwavering faith in her abilities. He never questioned her decisions but instead, inspired her to strive for more. Their shared journey began in 2015 on the set of the film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’. Love blossomed between the two, leading to their marriage in 2022, and they are now proud parents of twin sons, Uyir and Ulag.

Advocacy for Menstrual Health Awareness

Alongside their brand’s triumph, Nayanthara seized the opportunity to champion menstrual health awareness. She recognized the strides society has taken in openly discussing these issues, but also emphasized the pressing need for enhanced education and awareness among women. Nayanthara underlined that numerous women still remain uninformed about menstrual health, underscoring the urgency of spreading this knowledge.

Nayanthara’s Recent Film Controversy

Adding to her illustrious career, Nayanthara recently featured in the 2023 film ‘Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food.’ However, the film was embroiled in controversy and subsequently removed from Netflix amid allegations of offending religious sentiments. The incident marks a challenging chapter in Nayanthara’s otherwise stellar trajectory in the film industry.