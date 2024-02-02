Nayaab Edit: A Tapestry of India's Rich Textile Heritage

India's rich textile heritage, a tapestry of intricate craftsmanship and timeless elegance, returns to center stage with the twelfth edition of the Nayaab Edit. The revered exhibition, held in Chennai, is the brainchild of textile enthusiast and revivalist Rupa Sood. Since its humble beginnings in Delhi in 2015, the Nayaab Edit has unfurled the works of over 50 designers, each showcasing the quintessence of Indian textile artistry.

Nayaab: A Platform for Excellence

In a testament to its commitment to quality, the Nayaab Edit limits its exhibitors to a select group of 20 to 25 at each event. This discerning approach ensures an exceptional platform for long-standing patrons, while also opening doors for fresh talent who align with the Nayaab aesthetic. Esteemed brands like Pero, 11.11, and Urvashi Kaur have been consistent participants in this celebration of textile artistry.

Unveiling New Contributors

This year's event introduces new contributors like Paromita Banerjee and Nila Jaipur to the Nayaab family. Morii Design, known for its collaborations with local embroidery communities, will present a collection of exquisite wall art and tapestries that further the narrative of India's rich textile tradition.

Highlighting Traditional Techniques and Sustainable Practices

The showcase will spotlight around 20 of India's most exceptional textiles and designers, underscoring traditional weaving techniques such as jamdani, Benaras, and hand-dyeing. A strong emphasis on sustainable and ethical practices echoes through the event, a testament to the evolving consciousness of the industry. Nila Jaipur will demonstrate weaving techniques, and their saris, along with other handloom products, will be available for purchase. In a nod to the historical richness of Indian textiles, Smriti Morarka of Tantuvi will deliver a talk titled 'Nayaab-e-Kaashi', an exploration of Varanasi's handloom history.

The Nayaab Edit will unfurl its rich palette of textiles at the new Chola Sheraton in Chennai on February 12 and 13. With products priced from ₹8,000 upwards, the exhibition opens its doors to connoisseurs of fine textiles, inviting them to partake in a celebration of India's vibrant textile heritage.