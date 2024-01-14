en English
Business

Navigating the Tech World: The Struggle and Progress of LGBTQ+ Representation in India

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:41 pm EST
Navigating the Tech World: The Struggle and Progress of LGBTQ+ Representation in India

In the intricate tapestry of India’s rapidly evolving tech industry, an essential thread is gradually gaining visibility – the representation of the LGBTQ+ community. A significant shift, largely driven by the influence of millennials and Gen Z, is underway, subtly but surely reshaping the industry’s landscape. However, the path to inclusivity is far from smooth, particularly for transgender and gender nonconforming (TGNC) employees. A stark 33% of TGNC employees feel confident enough to openly express their identity at work, while a disconcerting 63% report experiencing detrimental career impacts due to their gender identity.

Breaking barriers: A personal journey

Ketty Avashia, a transman and an advocate for diversity and inclusion at Wells Fargo India & the Philippines, candidly shared his journey from navigating the professional world in the late 1990s, a time when LGBTQ+ issues were widely considered taboo, to experiencing a more accepting environment in the US in the mid-2000s, and finally, to his current role in a supportive workplace at Wells Fargo. Avashia’s narrative emphasizes the importance of being vocal about one’s identity and the need for TGNC individuals to seek allies in the tech job search.

Wells Fargo: Pioneering inclusivity in the tech realm

Wells Fargo has been at the forefront of promoting inclusivity, implementing initiatives such as the Pride Employee Resource Network and a partnership with PeriFerry on a train-and-hire program for transgender individuals. These initiatives harness the power of individuality and the value of diverse perspectives, fostering a culture of respect and acceptance.

Addressing assumptions and promoting respect

Avashia underscores the need for flexible, trans-inclusive practices, education, and awareness to dismantle assumptions and promote respect. He provides advice for those wrestling with the decision to come out at work: recognize the evolving times, find allies, and prioritize self-help. This counsel, derived from personal experience, serves as a beacon of hope and guidance for those navigating similar terrains.

Business India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

