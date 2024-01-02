en English
Business

Navigating the Intricacies of Bike Insurance in India

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:16 am EST
Navigating the Intricacies of Bike Insurance in India

On Indian roads, the roar of motorcycles is a common sound. For those who choose to navigate the bustling streets on two wheels, an understanding of bike insurance is not just suggested; it’s mandatory. The Motor Vehicles Act 1988, fortified with more stringent rules since a 2019 amendment, necessitates every new motorcycle to be covered by a five-year insurance policy. This directive is an endeavour to ensure the safety of the rider and fellow citizens while mitigating the financial strains associated with accidents.

Understanding the Two Types of Bike Insurance

Bike insurance in India bifurcates into two principal categories: third-party liability only and comprehensive coverage. The former, as the name suggests, covers the damages inflicted upon another party during an accident involving the insured’s vehicle. On the other hand, comprehensive coverage is an amalgamation of third-party liability and own damage protection. This extensive coverage safeguards against theft and damages to the insured’s bike, offering a more robust safety net.

Key Considerations When Purchasing Bike Insurance

When embarking on the journey to purchase bike insurance, understanding the policy’s coverage is paramount. Equally crucial is the comparison of features and claim procedures across different insurance companies. Maintaining a disciplined approach towards policy renewal is vital, as a lapse can lead to hefty penalty premiums upon reinstatement.

The Insured Declared Value (IDV) also plays a pivotal role in determining the premium for comprehensive policies. The IDV should be set meticulously, factoring in the motorcycle’s model, make, and age. A misstep here could lead to higher premiums or insufficient coverage.

Exclusions: The Caveats in Your Coverage

Understanding the exclusions in your insurance policy – situations where claims are not applicable – is also crucial. These can range from regular wear and tear to mechanical breakdowns and damages caused by the rider’s negligence. These exclusions are explicitly outlined in the policy document and understanding them can save policyholders from unpleasant surprises.

In the final analysis, choosing the right insurance policy is an exercise in balancing several aspects – the type of policy, the IDV, the coverage, the exclusions, the reputation of the insurer, and the implications of non-renewals and depreciation norms. It is a decision that demands careful consideration and informed choices.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

