Navigating Global Waters: Columbus Travel Sets Sail

Imagine the world as a vast ocean, and the travel industry as the ships navigating its currents. A new ship has joined the fleet - Columbus Travel. A member of the reputable Columbia Group, Columbus Travel has set sail to provide specialized services for maritime and corporate clients. With an international headquarters in Malta and branch offices in Cyprus, Italy, Manila, and the US, and an upcoming location in India, the company's global presence is unmistakable. It's a 24/7 service, offering flexibility, quick response times, and securing competitive fares for its clients.

Commitment to Local and Global Excellence

The recent opening of the Malta office, serving as the international headquarters, underscores Columbus Travel's commitment to local and global service excellence. Operating under the key principles of Dedication, Teamwork, Consistency, Enthusiasm, and Credibility, the company aims to continuously enrich its knowledge to deliver exceptional service worldwide.

Specialized Services for Maritime Clients

Columbus Travel understands the importance of shipping companies and their seafarers. It offers tailored solutions to the maritime industry, which include specialized airfares, flexible travel options, visa support, extra luggage allowance, priority boarding, and competitive fees. Recognizing the unique needs of crewing departments, the company offers optimal travel solutions, becoming an ally for maritime clients in their voyages across the globe.

Personalized Travel Plans for Corporate Clients

For corporate clients, Columbus Travel uses its robust partnerships with airlines and hotels to create personalized travel plans. The company ensures a hassle-free experience with additional benefits such as airport lounge access, accommodation, and transfers. The overarching aim is to provide a seamless and user-friendly travel experience that ensures client satisfaction.

Adding to its list of achievements, Columbus Travel recently announced its exclusive partnership with Europa Uomo. Managing Director Christis Marcoullis expressed the company's dedication to providing tailored travel solutions to the maritime industry and delivering a seamless travel experience for all clients. As Columbus Travel embarks on this journey, it carries with it the promise of service excellence, global presence, and unquestionable dedication to its clientele.