en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Navi Mumbai International Airport: Set to be India’s Largest General Aviation Hub

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:46 am EST
Navi Mumbai International Airport: Set to be India’s Largest General Aviation Hub

In a significant development, the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is on track to become India’s largest ever General Aviation facility. Expected to open by the end of 2024, the NMIA will feature a remarkable 67 General Aviation aircraft stands, offering enhanced facilities and operational services for aircraft not used for commercial airline services.

A Dedicated Heliport and Interconnected Terminals

Adding to the uniqueness of the NMIA, the airport will also feature a dedicated heliport. The multi-modal connectivity of the airport is one of its major highlights, encompassing rail, road, metro, and waterways. The development of the airport will be executed in five distinct phases, with a focus on interconnected terminals. These interconnected terminals are designed for seamless operations on both the airside and the landside, ensuring enhanced hub operations.

Capacity Augmentation and Futuristic Design

The NMIA is expected to significantly augment passenger capacity in the region. In its first year alone, the airport is anticipated to handle 20 million passengers per annum. Post the completion of the final phase, the airport aims to cater to a whopping 90 million passengers annually. The passenger terminals at the NMIA have been meticulously designed for convenience, aiming to offer passengers a hassle-free experience.

A Fusion of Traditional and Modern Aesthetics

One of the distinguishing aspects of the NMIA is its unique design. The airport exhibits a fusion of traditional Indian ambience with futuristic elegance and functionality. The NMIA is a testament to India’s growing demand for General Aviation services, and its development is a significant step towards meeting this demand.

0
Aviation India Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
32 mins ago
Indigo Pilot Assaulted by Passenger: A Spotlight on Airline Safety and No-Fly Policies
In a recent incident that has captured public attention, a pilot of Indigo, a popular Indian airline, was assaulted by a passenger during an announcement about a flight delay at Delhi’s bustling airport. The assault, which was recorded and subsequently went viral, has triggered a wave of discussions on the safety protocols in airlines and
Indigo Pilot Assaulted by Passenger: A Spotlight on Airline Safety and No-Fly Policies
Passenger Assaults Pilot on Delayed Delhi Flight: Arrest and 'No Fly' Consequences Possible
1 hour ago
Passenger Assaults Pilot on Delayed Delhi Flight: Arrest and 'No Fly' Consequences Possible
NASA's X-59: Pioneering Quiet Supersonic Flight Over Populated Areas
1 hour ago
NASA's X-59: Pioneering Quiet Supersonic Flight Over Populated Areas
IndiGo Pilot Assaulted by Passenger Over Flight Delay: A Wake-up Call for Aviation Security
37 mins ago
IndiGo Pilot Assaulted by Passenger Over Flight Delay: A Wake-up Call for Aviation Security
Bombay High Court Upholds Civil Aviation Safety Norms, Rejects MHADA's High-rise Proposal
47 mins ago
Bombay High Court Upholds Civil Aviation Safety Norms, Rejects MHADA's High-rise Proposal
Greece Moves to Privatize 30% Stake in Athens International Airport
1 hour ago
Greece Moves to Privatize 30% Stake in Athens International Airport
Latest Headlines
World News
Ghana's Black Stars Gear Up for Crucial AFCON 2023 Qualifier Against Cape Verde
43 seconds
Ghana's Black Stars Gear Up for Crucial AFCON 2023 Qualifier Against Cape Verde
Allegations of Injustice: From Political Persecution in Zambia to Money Laundering Charges in Australia
2 mins
Allegations of Injustice: From Political Persecution in Zambia to Money Laundering Charges in Australia
Zambia in Grip of COVID-19 Surge: Lusaka Hardest Hit
4 mins
Zambia in Grip of COVID-19 Surge: Lusaka Hardest Hit
Harry Kalaba Accuses UPND of Creating Distractions from President Hichilema's 'Mega Promises'
5 mins
Harry Kalaba Accuses UPND of Creating Distractions from President Hichilema's 'Mega Promises'
Zambia's Socialist Party Calls for Consensus on Electronic Voting Ahead of 2026 Elections
5 mins
Zambia's Socialist Party Calls for Consensus on Electronic Voting Ahead of 2026 Elections
Dr. Joseph Kofi Aidoo Advocates Proactive Strategies for Mental Wellness
12 mins
Dr. Joseph Kofi Aidoo Advocates Proactive Strategies for Mental Wellness
NAM Summit 2024: Spotlight on Palestine Issue and Global Health Innovations
16 mins
NAM Summit 2024: Spotlight on Palestine Issue and Global Health Innovations
North Korea Kicks off Annual Sporting Events Amid Rising Tensions
18 mins
North Korea Kicks off Annual Sporting Events Amid Rising Tensions
Unlocking Nature's Arsenal: Combating Premature Greying with Natural Remedies
20 mins
Unlocking Nature's Arsenal: Combating Premature Greying with Natural Remedies
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
40 mins
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
46 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
54 mins
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
2 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
4 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
5 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
6 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
6 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
6 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app