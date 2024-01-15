Navi Mumbai International Airport: Set to be India’s Largest General Aviation Hub

In a significant development, the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is on track to become India’s largest ever General Aviation facility. Expected to open by the end of 2024, the NMIA will feature a remarkable 67 General Aviation aircraft stands, offering enhanced facilities and operational services for aircraft not used for commercial airline services.

A Dedicated Heliport and Interconnected Terminals

Adding to the uniqueness of the NMIA, the airport will also feature a dedicated heliport. The multi-modal connectivity of the airport is one of its major highlights, encompassing rail, road, metro, and waterways. The development of the airport will be executed in five distinct phases, with a focus on interconnected terminals. These interconnected terminals are designed for seamless operations on both the airside and the landside, ensuring enhanced hub operations.

Capacity Augmentation and Futuristic Design

The NMIA is expected to significantly augment passenger capacity in the region. In its first year alone, the airport is anticipated to handle 20 million passengers per annum. Post the completion of the final phase, the airport aims to cater to a whopping 90 million passengers annually. The passenger terminals at the NMIA have been meticulously designed for convenience, aiming to offer passengers a hassle-free experience.

A Fusion of Traditional and Modern Aesthetics

One of the distinguishing aspects of the NMIA is its unique design. The airport exhibits a fusion of traditional Indian ambience with futuristic elegance and functionality. The NMIA is a testament to India’s growing demand for General Aviation services, and its development is a significant step towards meeting this demand.