Navi Mumbai International Airport on Track for March 2025 Operations

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), a symbol of India’s burgeoning prowess in infrastructure development, is steadfastly advancing towards commencement of commercial operations, scheduled for March 2025. This revelation came from the Indian Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, at a press conference on January 13.

Progress and Projections

With an estimated project cost of Rs 18,000 crore, the NMIA is being developed in five distinct phases. As of today, the project has reached a completion milestone between 55-60%, both financially and physically. The initial phase is designed to handle a considerable 2 crore passengers and 0.8 million tonnes of cargo each year, spanning both domestic and international operations.

Integrated Connectivity and Operational Details

The NMIA is expected to be the first airport in the country with automated passenger movement within its premises. Scindia also highlighted the airport’s future multi-modal connectivity, which will encompass road, rail, metro, and eventually waterways. Furthermore, the NMIA is part of the Government’s vision to double domestic passenger traffic from the current 15 crore to 30 crores by 2030, with plans to establish over 200 airports countrywide within the next six years.

Employment Opportunities and Sustainable Aviation

Significant employment opportunities are expected to arise with the airport’s development. Initial hiring for Air Traffic Control (ATC) will require 400-450 personnel, and the project is projected to contribute over 1 lakh jobs by its final phase. The Adani Group, responsible for the NMIA’s development, also plans to introduce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for the airport’s operations once it is functional, further solidifying the project’s green vision.