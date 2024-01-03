Navi Mumbai Braces for 12-hour Water Cut: An Efficiency or Infrastructure Issue?

As the new year unfolds, the residents of Navi Mumbai, specifically in the nodes and villages of Dronagiri, JNPT, Ulwe, Kharghar, and parts of the Hetawane water supply line, will face a 12-hour water cut on the 5th and 6th of January. The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), in charge of the maintenance and repair work on the supply line, has announced this disruption. It is a notable fact that the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) sources its water from the Morbe dam, MIDC, and CIDCO.

Water Cut Schedule and Subsequent Effects

The water supply will halt from 9 AM on January 5th until the same time on the following day. Once the regular supply resumes, it is expected to be at lower pressure for another 24 hours. The residents are urged to store water in advance and use it judiciously during this period. This water cut is not an isolated event. It follows a similar disruption in other NMMC areas like Belapur, Nerul, Sanpada, Vashi, and others, due to repair work by the NMMC water supply department.

Public Concerns and Responses

Concerns regarding water shortages have been frequently aired by residents on social media. They express dissatisfaction, believing that the NMMC is not sufficiently addressing their concerns. Despite assurances from the civic body, the issue of water cuts persists, leading to heightened public anxiety.

A Widespread Issue

The issue of water cuts extends beyond the boundaries of Navi Mumbai. Thane Municipal Corporation also announced a similar 12-hour water cut a month ago for urgent repairs. This affected areas like Diva, Mumbra, Kalwa, and others. As the frequency of these incidents rises, the need for efficient water management and improved infrastructure becomes even more apparent.