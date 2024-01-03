en English
India

Navi Mumbai Braces for 12-hour Water Cut: An Efficiency or Infrastructure Issue?

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:22 am EST
Navi Mumbai Braces for 12-hour Water Cut: An Efficiency or Infrastructure Issue?

As the new year unfolds, the residents of Navi Mumbai, specifically in the nodes and villages of Dronagiri, JNPT, Ulwe, Kharghar, and parts of the Hetawane water supply line, will face a 12-hour water cut on the 5th and 6th of January. The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), in charge of the maintenance and repair work on the supply line, has announced this disruption. It is a notable fact that the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) sources its water from the Morbe dam, MIDC, and CIDCO.

Water Cut Schedule and Subsequent Effects

The water supply will halt from 9 AM on January 5th until the same time on the following day. Once the regular supply resumes, it is expected to be at lower pressure for another 24 hours. The residents are urged to store water in advance and use it judiciously during this period. This water cut is not an isolated event. It follows a similar disruption in other NMMC areas like Belapur, Nerul, Sanpada, Vashi, and others, due to repair work by the NMMC water supply department.

Public Concerns and Responses

Concerns regarding water shortages have been frequently aired by residents on social media. They express dissatisfaction, believing that the NMMC is not sufficiently addressing their concerns. Despite assurances from the civic body, the issue of water cuts persists, leading to heightened public anxiety.

A Widespread Issue

The issue of water cuts extends beyond the boundaries of Navi Mumbai. Thane Municipal Corporation also announced a similar 12-hour water cut a month ago for urgent repairs. This affected areas like Diva, Mumbra, Kalwa, and others. As the frequency of these incidents rises, the need for efficient water management and improved infrastructure becomes even more apparent.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

