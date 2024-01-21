Nationwide Temple Cleanliness Drive and Deepdan Deepawali Preparations Underway

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participated in the preparations for the 'Deepdan Deepawali' event in Sambalpur, Odisha, an occasion that is set to coincide with the upcoming 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. As part of the preparations, Pradhan lent his hands in crafting earthen lamps, symbolizing the essence of the festival, which celebrates the victory of light over darkness.

Deepdan Deepawali and the Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

The 'Deepdan Deepawali' event is scheduled to take place near the Hanuman Temple in Sambalpur on January 22, a day after the nationwide cleanliness drive for temples, called by the Prime Minister, concludes. This ritualistic event holds significance as it coincides with the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, where the idol of Shri Ram Lalla, a 51-inch, 1.5-tonne sculpture of Lord Ram as a child, will be consecrated. Crafted by Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, the idol is a monolithic piece, carved from a single stone and standing on a lotus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to perform the rituals.

Swachhta Abhiyaan: A Nationwide Effort

Union Minister Pradhan also contributed to the 'Swachhta Abhiyaan' at the Gopal Ji temple in Deogarh and visited the Samaleswari Temple in Sambalpur. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also seen participating in a similar cleanliness drive at Eri Katha Ramar Temple in Tamil Nadu. This nationwide initiative, called the Swachh Teerth Campaign, emphasizes the importance of maintaining cleanliness in places of worship across the country.

A Confluence of Rituals, Reflection, and Responsibility

These events underline the confluence of rituals, reflection, and civic responsibility, as the nation's leaders actively partake in the act of both preserving religious traditions and promoting cleanliness in public spaces. It is through these acts that the leaders aim to inspire citizens to take ownership of their cultural heritage and their environment, thereby fostering a sense of collective responsibility and national pride.