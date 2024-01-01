en English
Business

Nationwide Strike by Transport Operators in India Against New Punitive Provisions

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
Nationwide Strike by Transport Operators in India Against New Punitive Provisions

Transport operators across India have initiated a nationwide strike against the new punitive provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The provisions, which include a 7 lakh rupee penalty and a 10-year jail term for hit-and-run offenses, have been criticized by transporters who argue they could result in undue harassment.

Impact of the Strike

The All India Motor Transport Congress called for the three-day strike, which is expected to cause a significant disruption in the distribution of petrol, diesel, and essential supplies such as fruits and vegetables. The strike has observed participation from various states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar. Reports of partial disruptions and protests have come from several areas, with fuel shortages being reported due to the participation of oil tanker drivers in the strike. In Punjab alone, at least 7 lakh trucks have reportedly gone off the road.

Concerns Voiced by Transport Unions

Transport unions in different states have expressed their concerns over the potential shortage of essentials if the strike continues. Officials and association leaders have criticized the harshness of the penalties, deeming them disproportionate to the drivers’ capacity to pay. The strike has also prompted a response from the government and oil supplying companies, who are seeking to address the situation with discussions underway to find an amicable resolution.

Escalating Situation

Private bus operators have indicated they may join the strike, escalating the situation further. The All India Motor Transport Congress is planning a meeting on January 2 to discuss further actions, including a possible continuation of the strike into the first and second weeks of January. The situation remains tense as the transport operators’ demands for amendments to the penal provisions remain unmet, and the impact on their livelihoods and families continues to mount.

Business India Transportation
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

