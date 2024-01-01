Nationwide Strike by Transport Operators in India Against New Punitive Provisions

Transport operators across India have initiated a nationwide strike against the new punitive provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The provisions, which include a 7 lakh rupee penalty and a 10-year jail term for hit-and-run offenses, have been criticized by transporters who argue they could result in undue harassment.

Impact of the Strike

The All India Motor Transport Congress called for the three-day strike, which is expected to cause a significant disruption in the distribution of petrol, diesel, and essential supplies such as fruits and vegetables. The strike has observed participation from various states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar. Reports of partial disruptions and protests have come from several areas, with fuel shortages being reported due to the participation of oil tanker drivers in the strike. In Punjab alone, at least 7 lakh trucks have reportedly gone off the road.

Concerns Voiced by Transport Unions

Transport unions in different states have expressed their concerns over the potential shortage of essentials if the strike continues. Officials and association leaders have criticized the harshness of the penalties, deeming them disproportionate to the drivers’ capacity to pay. The strike has also prompted a response from the government and oil supplying companies, who are seeking to address the situation with discussions underway to find an amicable resolution.

Escalating Situation

Private bus operators have indicated they may join the strike, escalating the situation further. The All India Motor Transport Congress is planning a meeting on January 2 to discuss further actions, including a possible continuation of the strike into the first and second weeks of January. The situation remains tense as the transport operators’ demands for amendments to the penal provisions remain unmet, and the impact on their livelihoods and families continues to mount.