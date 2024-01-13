National Youth Day at Khalsa College: Celebrating Swami Vivekananda’s Legacy and the Power of Youth

Marking the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, Khalsa College in Patiala celebrated National Youth Day with much fervor. A symbol of youth empowerment, the event saw the presence of Samana Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Charanjit Singh and Patiala Assistant Commissioner Ravinder Singh as chief guests.

Charanjit Singh’s Address

In a powerful address, Charanjit Singh exalted the critical role of youth in shaping India’s future. Drawing inspiration from Swami Vivekananda’s life and his impactful speech at the World Parliament in Chicago, he urged the students to realize their potential and strive for excellence. The SDM’s words echoed Vivekananda’s vision of a global community steeped in Indian philosophy and culture.

Vision of Swami Vivekananda

Swami Vivekananda, a spiritual stalwart, emphasized the potential of Indian youth to drive the nation’s progress. His teachings underline the importance of spiritual depth and the excellence of Indian culture. His speech at the World Parliament in Chicago is still revered for its profound message of unity, peace, and the strength of Indian philosophy.

Role of Punjab’s Youth in Nation’s Progress

College principal, Dr. Dharminder Singh Ubha, in his address, spotlighted the significant role Punjab’s youth have played in the historical progress of the nation. He encouraged the students to work hard towards their goals, underscoring the importance of realizing their potential to contribute to India’s growth. Dr. Ubha’s words resonated with the spirit of Swami Vivekananda’s teachings, emphasizing the power of youth as a driving force in nation-building.

As Khalsa College celebrated National Youth Day, it served as a reminder of Swami Vivekananda’s vision for the youth and the power they hold in shaping the future of the nation.