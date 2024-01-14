en English
National Workshop ‘Streets and Public Spaces’ Concludes: Unveiling the Future of Urban Transformation

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:27 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 9:22 pm EST
The third edition of the national workshop ‘Streets and Public Spaces’ culminated on Saturday, held at the Ga Di Madgulkar Auditorium, Pimpri-Chinchwad. The two-day event was a collaborative endeavor by the Union Ministry of Housing Affairs and Urban Development, the Smart Cities Mission, and Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City.

Streets: More Than Just Aesthetic Design

Kunal Kumar, joint secretary and director of the Smart Cities Mission, underscored the pivotal role of streets within the urban landscape. He argued for a paradigm shift—moving away from mere aesthetic design to enhancing their functionality. Kumar further emphasized the need for harnessing technology and fostering expert collaboration to devise innovative solutions to urban challenges.

‘Harit Setu’: An Ambitious Initiative

Shekhar Singh, the commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and CEO of Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City, unveiled ‘Harit Setu.’ This ambitious initiative focuses on street design, activities, and green-blue networks in 10 localities, with a vision for transformation over the next 9 years.

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A Model for Sustainable Transportation

Aswathy Dilip, managing director of ITDP India, hailed Pimpri-Chinchwad as a benchmark for sustainable transportation in the nation. She highlighted the city’s framework of action, foundation, and communication as the pillars for project success. Lastly, Bapu Gaikwad, PCMC executive engineer, acknowledged the city’s 15-year journey towards sustainable transport and its commitment to developing world-class infrastructure.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

