National Science Day 2024 Theme: 'Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat' Emphasizes Home-Grown Innovations

India's Union Minister of Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, has announced the theme for National Science Day 2024: 'Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat'. The selected theme underscores the significance of self-reliant and home-grown technologies in the country's development. It applauds the remarkable efforts of Indian scientists across various domains and aligns with the vision of making India 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) via science.

Indigenous Technologies: The Pride of India

Examples of indigenous technologies include INS Vikrant, India's first self-developed aircraft carrier, various defense systems by DRDO, the first DNA vaccine ZyCOV-D by Zydus Cadila, and CERVAVAC, India's first home-made vaccine against cervical cancer. These monumental achievements are a testament to the prowess of Indian scientists and the country's drive towards self-reliance.

Celebrating National Science Day

National Science Day is observed annually on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by Indian physicist Sir Chandrashekhara Venkata Raman on the same day in 1928. The National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) proposed the government declare this day as National Science Day in 1986. The inaugural celebration took place in 1987.

Objectives of the Celebration

The event aims to spread awareness about the importance of science and technology in day-to-day life. It showcases India's accomplishments in science, facilitates discussions on issues and the implementation of new technologies for development, and popularizes science among the public. The celebration underscores the country's commitment to using science and technology as tools to improve human welfare and propel national progress.

The web page content highlights the release of the theme for National Science Day 2024, which emphasizes fostering public appreciation for Science, Technology, and Innovation and the accomplishments of Indian scientists through home-grown technologies. The content also discusses India's scientific achievements and advancements in fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Astronomy, Solar & Wind Energy, and Biotechnology, showcasing the country's progress in indigenous technologies.