en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

National Khadi and Saras Mahotsav Concludes on a Successful Note in Ranchi

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:46 pm EST
National Khadi and Saras Mahotsav Concludes on a Successful Note in Ranchi

The National Khadi and Saras Mahotsav 2023-24, a five-day affair that commenced on January 7, 2024, in Ranchi, wrapped up on a successful note with an impressive turnout of approximately one lakh visitors. The event, which was aimed at promoting khadi and rural artisans, featured a total of 300 stalls, out of which 120 were graciously provided free of cost to exhibitors affiliated with Saras and Khadi, such as the State Bank of India (SBI), Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS), and Chief Minister Small Cottage Industries, among others.

A Platform for Khadi and Saras

The event served as an indispensable platform for artisans and exhibitors to display their products and crafts, enriching the culture and tradition through the Khadi Mahotsav. Governor CP Radhakrishnan inaugurated the closing ceremony, underscoring the importance of khadi and its vital role in rural employment generation. A total sales amounting to approximately Rs 2.5 crore was reported, with the Governor honouring the best stalls.

Recognizing Contributions and Ensuring Profit

Various contributions were recognized through eight sections that were named after major fabrics, and awards were bestowed upon the best stalls. Johar Emporium Ratu Road stole the limelight by clinching the top spot. Government initiatives such as the Prime Minister Employment Generation Program also played a significant role in the fair’s success by offering free stalls. Vendors operating from these complimentary stalls reported an encouraging profit margin of around 20%.

A Culinary Delight

Adding a culinary spin to the event, food stalls were also included in the Mahotsav. Palash Aajeevika Didi Cafe took home the crown for the best food stall, providing a delightful gastronomic experience to the visitors. Despite not disclosing specific expenditure figures, the Khadi Board noted that all stall owners enjoyed a profitable run during the fair, marking the event as a resounding success.

0
Business Fashion India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Dexcom Forecasts Strong Growth, Submits New Glucose Sensor 'Stelo' for FDA Approval
In a momentous announcement, San Diego-based company Dexcom, a leader in continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetes, unveiled its preliminary and unaudited financial results for the quarter and fiscal year 2023, alongside an optimistic outlook for 2024. The figures, subject to final auditing, were presented at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, with the official results
Dexcom Forecasts Strong Growth, Submits New Glucose Sensor 'Stelo' for FDA Approval
Petronas Gears Up for 50th Anniversary Celebrations: A Nod to Community and Media
7 mins ago
Petronas Gears Up for 50th Anniversary Celebrations: A Nod to Community and Media
Global Lender to Slash Workforce by 20,000 Amid Financial Struggles
8 mins ago
Global Lender to Slash Workforce by 20,000 Amid Financial Struggles
John Zorn's Tzadik Records: A Sudden Shift to Streaming Sparks Debate
1 min ago
John Zorn's Tzadik Records: A Sudden Shift to Streaming Sparks Debate
AMC Seals Over 5,000 Properties in Ahmedabad, Collects Rs 8.28 Crore in Property Taxes
2 mins ago
AMC Seals Over 5,000 Properties in Ahmedabad, Collects Rs 8.28 Crore in Property Taxes
Resilience Amid Challenges: The Beer and Pubs Industry's Journey Towards Innovation
5 mins ago
Resilience Amid Challenges: The Beer and Pubs Industry's Journey Towards Innovation
Latest Headlines
World News
Vietnam's Healthcare Transformation: A Focus on Quality and Patient Safety
5 seconds
Vietnam's Healthcare Transformation: A Focus on Quality and Patient Safety
Dexcom Forecasts Strong Growth, Submits New Glucose Sensor 'Stelo' for FDA Approval
1 min
Dexcom Forecasts Strong Growth, Submits New Glucose Sensor 'Stelo' for FDA Approval
Leeds United Targets Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams and Rangers' Borna Barisic
2 mins
Leeds United Targets Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams and Rangers' Borna Barisic
St. Jude Researchers Discover New Therapeutic Target for Acute Myeloid Leukemia
2 mins
St. Jude Researchers Discover New Therapeutic Target for Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Bengal Governor Satisfied with Explanation for Delay in TMC Leader's Arrest
3 mins
Bengal Governor Satisfied with Explanation for Delay in TMC Leader's Arrest
Cincinnati Bengals' D.J. Reader Advocates for Team's Core Stability; Jake Browning Lauded
3 mins
Cincinnati Bengals' D.J. Reader Advocates for Team's Core Stability; Jake Browning Lauded
15% Rise in Asian American Eligible Voters: A Transformative Shift in U.S. Politics
3 mins
15% Rise in Asian American Eligible Voters: A Transformative Shift in U.S. Politics
UMass Minutemen Secure Victory Over Merrimack Warriors in HEA Matchup
4 mins
UMass Minutemen Secure Victory Over Merrimack Warriors in HEA Matchup
Diet's Significant Role in Health: Current Research and Insights
4 mins
Diet's Significant Role in Health: Current Research and Insights
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app