National Khadi and Saras Mahotsav Concludes on a Successful Note in Ranchi

The National Khadi and Saras Mahotsav 2023-24, a five-day affair that commenced on January 7, 2024, in Ranchi, wrapped up on a successful note with an impressive turnout of approximately one lakh visitors. The event, which was aimed at promoting khadi and rural artisans, featured a total of 300 stalls, out of which 120 were graciously provided free of cost to exhibitors affiliated with Saras and Khadi, such as the State Bank of India (SBI), Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS), and Chief Minister Small Cottage Industries, among others.

A Platform for Khadi and Saras

The event served as an indispensable platform for artisans and exhibitors to display their products and crafts, enriching the culture and tradition through the Khadi Mahotsav. Governor CP Radhakrishnan inaugurated the closing ceremony, underscoring the importance of khadi and its vital role in rural employment generation. A total sales amounting to approximately Rs 2.5 crore was reported, with the Governor honouring the best stalls.

Recognizing Contributions and Ensuring Profit

Various contributions were recognized through eight sections that were named after major fabrics, and awards were bestowed upon the best stalls. Johar Emporium Ratu Road stole the limelight by clinching the top spot. Government initiatives such as the Prime Minister Employment Generation Program also played a significant role in the fair’s success by offering free stalls. Vendors operating from these complimentary stalls reported an encouraging profit margin of around 20%.

A Culinary Delight

Adding a culinary spin to the event, food stalls were also included in the Mahotsav. Palash Aajeevika Didi Cafe took home the crown for the best food stall, providing a delightful gastronomic experience to the visitors. Despite not disclosing specific expenditure figures, the Khadi Board noted that all stall owners enjoyed a profitable run during the fair, marking the event as a resounding success.