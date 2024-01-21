Nation-wide Devotion Manifested: Surat Traders Send 'Ram Kits' Ahead of Ram Temple Opening

In an evocative display of faith and devotion, traders from Surat, Gujarat, are sending 'Ram kits' to devotees across India, ahead of the grand opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. These kits, lovingly assembled, include a Ram flag, two types of 'khes' - a traditional cloth, a photo of Lord Ram, and a lamp. An initiative that has stirred the hearts of devotees, it has already reached 400 locations, with an ambition to extend to 1000.

The Offering to Lord Ram

The textile merchants in Gujarat have dedicated staff to ensure the timely preparation and delivery of these kits. The gesture is seen as an offering to Lord Ram, with traders stating that no amount spent on this effort is considered too much. This act of reverence underscores the deep-rooted faith and devotion prevalent amongst the followers of Lord Ram.

Anticipating the Grand Ceremony

The ceremonial installation of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla is scheduled for January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to attend. The week-long Vedic rituals began on January 16, setting the tone for the main ceremony. The idol of Ram Lalla has already found its place in the temple's 'Garbha Griha', or sanctum sanctorum, awaiting the culmination of the holy rituals.

The Conduct of the Rituals

Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit will lead the main rituals, with PM Modi also participating in the ceremony. The occasion is set to mark a significant moment in the history of Ayodhya, a city that has long been the epicenter of faith, devotion, and also, controversy. Amidst the preparation and anticipation, the traders' initiative of sending 'Ram kits' nationwide underscores the unity and shared devotion coursing through the veins of the nation.