India

Nation Prepares for Ram Mandir Consecration: A Blend of Spirituality, Celebration, and Security

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:10 pm EST
Nation Prepares for Ram Mandir Consecration: A Blend of Spirituality, Celebration, and Security

India is caught in a whirlwind of excitement as it readies itself for the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, slated for January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to preside over the Pran Pratishta ceremony, with an expected attendance of about 6,000 dignitaries. The event aims to serve as a beacon of unity and cultural celebration for India’s diverse population.

A Culinary Celebration

Adding flavor to the festivities, renowned chef Vishnu Manohar plans to distribute 7,000 kg of ‘Ram halwa’, a sweet delicacy crafted from semolina, ghee, sugar, milk, mineral water, and an array of spices and nuts. Furthermore, an astonishing 45 tonnes of laddu, a beloved North Indian sweet, are being prepared for distribution as prasad to devotees, including VIPs, following the ceremony.

A Spiritual Resurgence

As the countdown to the temple’s consecration begins, Gita Press in Gorakhpur grapples with a stock shortage for the first time in half a century. The increased demand for religious texts such as Ramcharitmanas, Hanuman Chalisa, and Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta underscores a spiritual resurgence ahead of the auspicious event.

Security Measures and Broadcast Preparations

Ensuring safety remains paramount, with the deployment of over 10,000 CCTV cameras and drones for security purposes. An anti-drone system has been installed to monitor the vicinity, reflecting the meticulous planning that has gone into preparing for this momentous occasion. In addition, nearly 40 cameras will be set up by Doordarshan for a live 4K broadcast of the ceremony, allowing those unable to attend to partake in the celebration from their homes.

Unprecedented Anticipation

The anticipation surrounding the event is palpable, with the demand for saffron flags seeing a significant surge in Ayodhya. A special 500 kg nagada (drum) crafted by the Dabgar community will be installed at the temple, adding to the vibrancy of the occasion. Reflecting the gravity of the event, Uttar Pradesh, along with other states, has declared January 22 as a dry day, prohibiting liquor sales and ensuring the sanctity of the event is upheld.

India Security
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

