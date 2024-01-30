Nashik Students' Narrow Escape in Bus Accident

In a remarkable display of luck, at least 50 students from a school in Nashik, Maharashtra, narrowly escaped an accident unscathed. The private bus they traveled in met with an accident on the Bhiwandi bypass road in Thane district, colliding with another vehicle around 5:30 pm on a Monday. The bus was en route to an amusement park in Thane city when the incident occurred.

The Accident

The bus, laden with young students, rammed into a vehicle proceeding in front, resulting in a collision that could have been disastrous. It was a stroke of providence that no student was harmed in the accident, a fact that brings immense relief to the parents and the school administration.

Post-Collision Measures

Following the collision, the students were transferred to another bus to continue on their journey, remarkably unshaken by the incident. Immediate measures were taken to ensure the safety and well-being of the students, highlighting the importance of quick thinking and preparedness in such situations.

Legal Implications

An offence has been registered against the driver of the vehicle that was proceeding in front. The local police inspector BR Kumbhar, from the Padgha police station, provided the details of the event, indicating that legal proceedings will follow this incident.