Nasdaq Eyes Direct Foreign Listings for Indian Startups: A Game Changer?

Nasdaq, the multinational financial services corporation, is in active discussions with Indian authorities to potentially allow Indian companies, particularly startups, to directly list their shares on foreign stock exchanges. This announcement was made by Edward Knight, Nasdaq’s Executive Vice Chairman, during a conference at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT), indicating a progressive shift in India’s stock exchange regulations, which currently prohibit such direct listings.

Global Investors and Indian Startups Demand Changes

The need for regulatory reform in India’s stock market comes from a growing demand by global investors and Indian startups. The latter, forming the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, are seeking broader access to international capital markets, which would facilitate their expansion and growth. The current rules and regulations, however, have been a barrier preventing them from directly listing their shares on foreign stock exchanges like Nasdaq.

Changes on the Horizon

Despite the existing hurdles, Knight expressed optimism about the possible relaxation of these rules in the near future, which would not only permit listings within GIFT city but also in other jurisdictions. While the Indian Finance Ministry has remained silent on the matter, recent changes to corporate laws made in October suggest that direct overseas listings may soon be a reality for Indian companies. This change is expected to initially focus on listings within GIFT’s International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

Nasdaq’s Future Plans in India

Further demonstrating Nasdaq’s commitment to fostering growth in the Indian market, Knight also announced plans to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) at IFSC that will track the NASDAQ 100 Index, representing the top 100 Nasdaq companies. This move is seen as a strategic step towards giving Indian startups better access to capital through global stock exchanges.