Business

Nasdaq Eyes Direct Foreign Listings for Indian Startups: A Game Changer?

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:13 am EST
Nasdaq Eyes Direct Foreign Listings for Indian Startups: A Game Changer?

Nasdaq, the multinational financial services corporation, is in active discussions with Indian authorities to potentially allow Indian companies, particularly startups, to directly list their shares on foreign stock exchanges. This announcement was made by Edward Knight, Nasdaq’s Executive Vice Chairman, during a conference at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT), indicating a progressive shift in India’s stock exchange regulations, which currently prohibit such direct listings.

Global Investors and Indian Startups Demand Changes

The need for regulatory reform in India’s stock market comes from a growing demand by global investors and Indian startups. The latter, forming the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, are seeking broader access to international capital markets, which would facilitate their expansion and growth. The current rules and regulations, however, have been a barrier preventing them from directly listing their shares on foreign stock exchanges like Nasdaq.

Changes on the Horizon

Despite the existing hurdles, Knight expressed optimism about the possible relaxation of these rules in the near future, which would not only permit listings within GIFT city but also in other jurisdictions. While the Indian Finance Ministry has remained silent on the matter, recent changes to corporate laws made in October suggest that direct overseas listings may soon be a reality for Indian companies. This change is expected to initially focus on listings within GIFT’s International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

Nasdaq’s Future Plans in India

Further demonstrating Nasdaq’s commitment to fostering growth in the Indian market, Knight also announced plans to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) at IFSC that will track the NASDAQ 100 Index, representing the top 100 Nasdaq companies. This move is seen as a strategic step towards giving Indian startups better access to capital through global stock exchanges.

Business India International Relations
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

