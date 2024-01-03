en English
India

Nargis Fakhri Rings in New Year with Boyfriend and Ex in Dubai

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:57 am EST
Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri rang in the New Year in Dubai, accompanied by her boyfriend Tony Beig, and her former flame, Uday Chopra, triggering media speculation. The presence of Uday at the celebration, which also saw the attendance of Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni, marked a surprise reunion, given Nargis and Uday’s history.

A Look into the Past

Nargis and Uday’s relationship unfolded under the Bollywood spotlight from 2014-15. Despite her discreet approach to her personal life, Nargis acknowledged their five-year relationship. The New Year’s bash, therefore, marked not just the advent of a new year, but a reunion of old friends.

Present Love and Business Interests

Nargis’s current beau, Tony Beig, is a Kashmiri businessman and CEO of the Dioz Group. Tony’s influence is evident in Nargis’s life, and his diverse business interests form an intriguing backdrop to their relationship.

A Blend of Professional and Personal

Nargis, lauded for her role in ‘Rockstar,’ has recently turned her attention to the Telugu film industry. She has bagged a role in ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu,’ where she will star opposite Pawan Kalyan. This New Year’s event represented a fusion of Nargis’s past and present life, highlighting her upcoming professional pursuits, amidst the celebration of personal relationships.

India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

