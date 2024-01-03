Nargis Fakhri Rings in New Year with Boyfriend and Ex in Dubai

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri rang in the New Year in Dubai, accompanied by her boyfriend Tony Beig, and her former flame, Uday Chopra, triggering media speculation. The presence of Uday at the celebration, which also saw the attendance of Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni, marked a surprise reunion, given Nargis and Uday’s history.

A Look into the Past

Nargis and Uday’s relationship unfolded under the Bollywood spotlight from 2014-15. Despite her discreet approach to her personal life, Nargis acknowledged their five-year relationship. The New Year’s bash, therefore, marked not just the advent of a new year, but a reunion of old friends.

Present Love and Business Interests

Nargis’s current beau, Tony Beig, is a Kashmiri businessman and CEO of the Dioz Group. Tony’s influence is evident in Nargis’s life, and his diverse business interests form an intriguing backdrop to their relationship.

A Blend of Professional and Personal

Nargis, lauded for her role in ‘Rockstar,’ has recently turned her attention to the Telugu film industry. She has bagged a role in ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu,’ where she will star opposite Pawan Kalyan. This New Year’s event represented a fusion of Nargis’s past and present life, highlighting her upcoming professional pursuits, amidst the celebration of personal relationships.