India

Nargis Fakhri on Personal Growth, Work-Life Balance, and Deepfake Technology

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:48 am EST
Nargis Fakhri on Personal Growth, Work-Life Balance, and Deepfake Technology

In a candid conversation with India Today, renowned Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri opened up about realms that matter to her the most. From personal evolution to striking a harmonious work-life balance, Fakhri’s tête-à-tête encompassed a multitude of themes that hold personal and professional relevance.

2024: A Year of Aspirations and Innovative Approaches

As the actress shared her outlook for the upcoming year, one could sense an air of enthusiasm and determination radiating from her. While Fakhri continues to make strides in her acting career, she also emphasized the importance of personal growth and maintaining balance in life, reiterating that success is not solely defined by professional accomplishments.

Deepfake Technology: A Double-Edged Sword

A significant part of the dialogue revolved around a contemporary issue that has been making waves in the entertainment industry and beyond: Deepfake technology. The term ‘Deepfake’ refers to the application of artificial intelligence to fabricate seemingly authentic videos or audio recordings, a technology that has been under the scanner due to its potential misuse for generating deceptive content.

Offering her insights into this matter, Fakhri articulated her concerns about the implications of Deepfake technology on social media. While appreciating the technological prowess behind it, she also underscored the ethical dilemmas and potential for misuse associated with it.

Expressing Views on Personal and Professional Fronts

The interview served as a platform for Fakhri to voice her opinions on an array of subjects that hold significance to her. Her perspectives reflect not only her engagement with the issues affecting the entertainment industry but also her broader understanding of societal dynamics.

From offering insights into the cutting-edge technology of Deepfake to discussing her aspirations and plans for the year ahead, Nargis Fakhri’s interview with India Today provided a glimpse into the mind of a star who is as deeply engaged with contemporary issues as she is committed to her craft.

India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

