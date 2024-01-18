Narendra Modi's 11-Day Ritual: A Spiritual Journey Towards the Consecration of Ram Mandir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India embarks on a spiritual journey, observing a stringent 11-day 'anushthan' or special ritual, in anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Modi, adhering strictly to the 'Yam Niyam' as laid out in the scriptures, initiated the ritual on January 12, marking a period of intense spiritual discipline that includes fasting and consuming solely coconut water.

Modi's Devotion and the Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony is a central event in the consecration of the Ram Mandir, a site of profound religious and cultural significance in India. As part of Modi's ascetic practices, he is dedicated to purifying his mind and body through meditation and a 'satvik' diet. He is slated to perform the 'Pran Pratishtha' puja on January 22, a vital ritual for every idol venerated in a temple. The Prime Minister has voiced his sentiment of being chosen by God to represent all Indians at this historic and auspicious event.

Preparations for the Grand Event

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony is expected to draw over 11,000 guests from across the country and abroad. The Trust overseeing the event has made elaborate arrangements to welcome and honor all attendees. As part of the celebrations, Modi will be presented with a 15-meter picture of the Ram temple and special Motichoor laddus made from desi ghee as Prasad. To commemorate the occasion, guests will be gifted with soil excavated from the revered Ram Raj site.

Modi's Call to the Nation

As the nation gears up for the consecration ceremony, Modi has urged citizens to conduct cleanliness drives at temples across the country. The central government has announced a half-day closure for all its offices, marking the occasion. The PM's strict observance of the rituals and his call to the nation underscore his deep devotion and dedication to the consecration of the Ram Mandir.