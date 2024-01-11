Narayana Murthy’s Train Journey Romance Sparks Jests Over His 70-Hour Workweek Advocacy

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s recent revelation that he once undertook an 11-hour train journey without a ticket to be with his wife Sudha Murty has sparked a wave of online humor. This seemingly romantic gesture from a younger Murthy stands in stark contrast to his controversial endorsement of a 70-hour workweek, a discrepancy that has not gone unnoticed by netizens.

Narayana Murthy’s Romantic Gesture

During an interview with CNBC-TV18, Murthy recounted the time when he traveled without a ticket for 11 hours on a train just to accompany his wife. This anecdote, according to Murthy, was a testament to the impulsiveness of youth and love. The story, while showcasing a tender side of the tech tycoon, has led to a flurry of online jests.

A 70-Hour Workweek Advocacy

Murthy’s romantic train journey is humorously juxtaposed with his advocacy for a 70-hour workweek. Social media users, quick to point out the irony, began jesting about Murthy’s commitment to the 70-hour work rule during that time. The contrast between his youthful actions and his current work philosophy has raised eyebrows and elicited chuckles across the internet.

Uncommon Love: A Biography

This revelation comes alongside the release of the biography, ‘An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy‘. The book, penned by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, explores the couple’s relationship and the challenges their family faced due to Narayana Murthy’s dedication to building Infosys. The theme of work-life balance is a significant aspect of the narrative, further underscored by the story of Murthy’s train journey.

The biography also includes an instance when Rohan Murty, their son, questioned his father’s priorities between family and Infosys. Despite Murthy’s assertions of love for his children, his actions, heavily influenced by work commitments, sometimes painted a different picture.

The story of Narayana Murthy’s romantic train journey and his advocacy for a 70-hour workweek continues to be a subject of online commentary and criticism. The incident serves as a reminder of the dichotomy between personal life and professional commitments, a topic that has always stirred debate and remains relevant in today’s fast-paced world.