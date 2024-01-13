en English
India

Narayana Murthy Expresses Gratitude for Wife Sudha Murthy’s Sacrifices

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:24 am EST
Narayana Murthy Expresses Gratitude for Wife Sudha Murthy’s Sacrifices

In a recent public statement, Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys, has paid homage to the sacrifices made by his wife, Sudha Murthy. His words underscored the immense gratitude he feels for her unwavering support throughout their shared journey.

Recognising the Unseen Force

While the nature of the specific sacrifices was left unsaid, it was evident that Narayana Murthy attributes much of his personal and Infosys’ success to his wife’s contributions. A force to be reckoned with in her own right, Sudha Murthy—renowned for her philanthropic work and writing—has consistently balanced her professional and personal commitments while providing invaluable support to her husband during the establishment and growth of Infosys.

A Shared Journey

The couple’s journey, filled with shared values and determination, has significantly shaped entrepreneurship and philanthropy in India. Sudha Murthy’s initial desire to join Infosys met with Narayana Murthy’s reluctance, but their combined sacrifices during the early years of setting up the company laid the groundwork for the tech giant that Infosys is today.

Behind Every Great Success

Narayana Murthy’s acknowledgement serves as a poignant reminder of the often-unsung contributions of partners who operate in the shadows of successful individuals and entities. His statement highlights the importance of recognising these sacrifices, as they form an integral part of the journey to success.

India Society
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

