Nandani Creation Ltd to Expand Retail Footprint with 75 New Franchise Stores

In a bid to enhance its retail presence and diversify its revenue stream, Indian women’s wear company, Nandani Creation Ltd (NCL), has entered into a partnership with Franchise India. The two companies are set to open 75 new ‘Jaipur Kurti’ franchise stores across six states by 2027. The expansion will include the brands ‘Jaipur Kurti’, ‘Amaiva’, and ‘Jaipur Kurti Luxe’.

Blending Traditional and Contemporary Fashion

As part of the Master Franchise Agreement, the firms aim to blend traditional and contemporary fashion. They plan on offering personalized styling consultations and unique shopping experiences to their customers. The upcoming stores will be located in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand. The selection of these regions is strategic, targeting new and diverse demographics, thereby maximizing reach.

NCL’s Retail Expansion Strategy

The strategy is part of NCL’s plan to build a strong retail presence in India. The company intends to move away from its reliance on third-party e-commerce platforms, which will subsequently boost its revenue. According to Anuj Mundhra, Chairman & Managing Director of NCL, the initiative is seen as an opportunity to make their collections more accessible and to celebrate Indian fashion.

Nandani Creation’s Journey

Founded in 2012, Nandani Creation initially focused on online sales. Its products were available on various platforms, including their app and website. Apart from its digital presence, the company also operates 11 retail stores in India. Despite the recent announcement, the press release issued by the company includes forward-looking statements, which are not guaranteed and are subject to risks and uncertainties.