Nandan Nilekani Advocates for Tech-Enabled Access to Legal Services

In a riveting discourse at the 43rd Palkhivala Memorial Lecture in Chennai, Nandan Nilekani, the Chairman of Infosys and Founding Chairman of UIDAI, expounded on the transformative potential of technology in streamlining access to legal services. Nilekani, who has been instrumental in shaping India's digital landscape, drew a compelling analogy between the ease of digital payments and the feasibility of delivering judicial services at the click of a button.

Automating High-Volume Repetitive Cases

Nilekani underscored the need to move beyond mere automation of individual tasks. Instead, he suggested a concentrated focus on automating high-volume, repetitive case types. Such cases, he noted, account for about 20 percent of all pending cases. Specifically, he called out cases like cheque bounce and motor vehicle disputes as prime candidates for this automation drive.

India's ODR System: A Testament to Tech-Enabled Justice

The Infosys co-founder highlighted the exponential growth of the Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) system in India. The system, which is the world's largest, has been adopted by 110 enterprises, including 60 in the banking and financial sector. Over ten states have implemented online Lok Adalat using ODR. This has resulted in approximately 70 million disputes being addressed online in the past five years, with the resolution rate witnessing a steady increase.

Startups: The Vanguards of Legal Innovation

Nilekani also underscored the role of startups in driving legal and justice solutions. These new-age businesses are at the forefront of legal innovation, developing systems that make justice more accessible and efficient.

In conclusion, Nilekani expressed an optimistic vision for the future of the Indian justice system. He believes that strategic, long-term thinking and technology can usher in sustainable improvements, making the experience of justice accessible to every Indian.