Business

Nakul Anand Bids Adieu to ITC; Airtel Africa CEO Set to Retire

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:52 pm EST
Nakul Anand Bids Adieu to ITC; Airtel Africa CEO Set to Retire

Nakul Anand, a distinguished figure in India’s hospitality and travel industry, has bid adieu to ITC, a prominent Indian conglomerate known for its hospitality division. Anand’s association with ITC Hotels, spanning over four decades, began in 1978. His retirement marks the end of an era characterized by his strategic vision and unwavering dedication to the tourism and hospitality industry.

A Storied Career

Throughout his tenure with ITC, Anand held significant leadership roles, managing the company’s hospitality, travel, and tourism sectors. His leadership journey was marked by a swift climb through the ranks, demonstrating his exceptional capabilities. He held the position of Managing Director (MD) for ITC Hotels from 2003 to 2005 before being appointed as a director on ITC’s board in 2011.

Legacy of Excellence

Anand’s substantial contributions to the firm were acknowledged during a farewell event held at the ITC Green Centre. Known for his strategic vision, he has been recognized time and again for his steadfast commitment to the industry. His retirement signifies the conclusion of a career marked by a legacy of excellence that will be remembered for years to come.

Changing of the Guard

In other industry news, Airtel Africa announced the retirement of Chief Executive Officer Olusegun ‘Segun’ Ogunsanya, effective from July 1, 2024. Sunil Taldar, Director – Transformation, will succeed Ogunsanya. Taldar, who joined Airtel Africa in October 2023, will begin the transition to the CEO role alongside Ogunsanya. After the transition period, Taldar will assume the role of CEO and will be appointed to the board as an executive director.

Over the years, Ogunsanya has made considerable contributions to Airtel. He ran the Nigeria operations of the telecommunications and mobile money company for nine years, maintaining double-digit revenue growth over several quarters. Ogunsanya was appointed as CEO of the group in 2021, and following his retirement, he will advise the Chairman, the Airtel Africa Board, and Chief Executive Officer for a 12-month period.

Business India Travel & Tourism
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

