Nagarjuna Cancels Maldives Trip Amid Tensions, Throws Support Behind Lakshadweep Tourism

In a move reflecting the growing tensions between India and the Maldives, Indian megastar Nagarjuna has joined a string of Bollywood celebrities in rallying behind Lakshadweep tourism. The actor, who has been immersed in projects like ‘Big Boss’ and ‘Naa Saami Ranga’ for 75 days straight, initially earmarked the Maldives as his vacation destination. However, he has now deflected his itinerary towards Lakshadweep.

Backing Lakshadweep Over Maldives

Speaking to MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose in a conversation cited by Hindustan Times, Nagarjuna clarified that his decision stemmed not from fear, but from the ‘unhealthy’ and ‘unjust’ remarks made by Maldivian officials. His comments were specifically directed towards their attitude towards the Indian Prime Minister, who represents a nation of 1.5 billion people.

Political Undertones Amidst Tourism Tussle

This controversy has its roots in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Lakshadweep. During his trip, he inaugurated a submarine optical fiber connection between Kochi and Lakshadweep and laid the groundwork for a multitude of healthcare and Anganwadi centers. The Maldivian Minister Abdulla Mahzoom Majid subsequently alleged that India was trying to divert tourism from the Maldives to Lakshadweep. He suggested that India could not match the Maldives in terms of beach tourism, adding fuel to the simmering tensions.

The Bigger Picture: Strained Relations

This ongoing controversy unfolds against the backdrop of strained relations following the election of President Mohamed Muizzu in the Maldives in the previous year. The Maldivian government has distanced itself from derogatory remarks made on social media against foreign leaders, but the impact on bilateral relations and tourism dynamics is palpable. The decision of celebrities like Nagarjuna and others to shift their vacation plans to Indian destinations is a clear signal of their support for domestic tourism amidst these tensions.