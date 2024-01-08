Nagar Van Project: Biodiversity Dream Stalled by Funding and Encroachment Issues

In the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the Nagar Van project, a central government initiative aimed at fostering biodiversity conservation and creating natural recreational spaces through the development of urban forests, is stumbling over substantial obstacles. The project, which was expected to flourish in at least five distinct locations within the urban division, has been waylaid by issues of insufficient funding and persistent encroachments.

Ambitious Goals, Limited Resources

Spread across 100.5 hectares, the urban forests were envisioned to grace the landscapes of Patrapada, Madhupur, CDA sector 8, Arilo, and Brajabhiharipur. As per the project’s financial blueprint, the Centre was to bear the expense for fencing and soil conservation, while the state government had the responsibility to manage funds for other integral components. Yet, the reality of the situation has proven less than ideal.

The Centre’s funding, a sum of Rs 2.81 crore received in 2021, fell short of the budget needed for the fencing work alone. The deficit was so stark that only Rs 1.12 crore of the funds were utilized for this purpose, leaving the majority of the funds untouched. The financial shortfall has stagnated the project in multiple locations, with work yet to commence in at least four of the identified spots.

Encroachments: An Unforeseen Challenge

Alongside the issue of inadequate funding, the project has been further marred by encroachments. The 5.6-hectare expanse in Gurujanga serves as a stark example of this predicament. Here, the commencement of the project is in a limbo due to delays in the removal of encroachments. This snag has not only deterred the project’s progress but also resulted in utilization certificates (UCs) remaining unprovided for some projects.

As the Nagar Van project grapples with these significant challenges, the cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack await the realization of a dream—urban forests that blend biodiversity conservation with the joy of natural, recreational spaces.