Nagaland Science Centre Hosts 4th Innovative Science Model Exhibition on National Science Day 2024

The Nagaland Science Centre in Dimapur marked National Science Day 2024 with a significant event that showcased the scientific talents of young students. On February 28, the centre held its 4th Innovative Science Working Model Exhibition, a gathering that spotlighted the creativity and innovation of students across various schools. The notable presence of Er Kevitso Kenneth, the Chief Scientific Officer from the Department of Science and Technology, GoN, underscored the event's importance.

Spotlight on Innovation and Creativity

The exhibition provided a platform for students to demonstrate their scientific understanding through working models. With 16 schools participating from Dimapur and Chümoukedima districts, the competition was fierce. Govt Hr Sec School, Purana Bazaar-Dimapur, emerged as the winner, showcasing exceptional creativity and scientific acumen. Following closely were Great Commission School, Chümoukedima, and Pilgrim Hr Sec School, Dimapur, securing the second and third positions, respectively. These schools displayed a range of scientific models that not only reflected the students' innovative spirit but also their potential to contribute to scientific advancements in the future.

Encouraging Young Minds Toward Science

The event's success was indicative of the growing interest among students in the sciences. By providing a competitive yet collaborative platform, the Nagaland Science Centre has played a crucial role in fostering an environment that encourages exploration, curiosity, and innovation. The participation of Er Kevitso Kenneth highlighted the government's support for such initiatives, emphasizing the importance of nurturing young talents in the field of science and technology. This exhibition, therefore, was not just a competition, but a celebration of the potential young minds hold in shaping the future of science and technology.

Looking Forward: The Future of Science in Nagaland

The 4th Innovative Science Working Model Exhibition on National Science Day 2024 is a testament to the vibrant scientific community developing in Nagaland. Events like these are crucial in inspiring the next generation of scientists, engineers, and innovators. The success of schools like Govt Hr Sec School, Purana Bazaar-Dimapur, Great Commission School, Chümoukedima, and Pilgrim Hr Sec School, Dimapur, serves as a beacon of inspiration for other schools and students. As Nagaland continues to celebrate and nurture young talents, the future of science and technology in the region looks promising. With continued support from educational institutions, government bodies, and the community, Nagaland can aspire to become a hub of scientific innovation and creativity in the years to come.

The Nagaland Science Centre's initiative, in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology, GoN, represents a significant step forward in promoting scientific temper among the youth. It is through such platforms that students can truly explore their potential, leading to groundbreaking innovations that could shape the future of science in India and beyond.