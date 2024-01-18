Nagaland Hosts Unique All India NCC Trekking Camp

In Nagaland, a landmark event concluded on January 18, marking the end of a unique All India National Cadet Corps (NCC) trekking camp. For the first time in the region, 510 NCC cadets from both the senior and junior divisions embarked on a journey of cultural immersion and environmental awareness. The cadets hailed from a variety of directorates spanning states such as Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, and the North Eastern Region (NER).

First of Its Kind in Nagaland

This unique endeavor was organized by the 24 Independent NCC Company of Kohima, operating under the NCC Group headquarters in Kohima. The camp was inaugurated on January 12 by local officials, setting the stage for a week-long exploration of Nagaland's rich culture and terrain. The event stood out in its attempt to bridge cultural gaps and foster unity among the cadets, with the formation of mixed groups named after Nagaland's rivers.

Trekking through Culture and Nature

Over the course of the camp, cadets embarked on treks to symbolic locations like Japfu Ridge, Kisama Heritage Village, and Zakhama military station. These treks were not just physical challenges, but also served as windows into Nagaland's cultural and historical tapestry. The challenging hill-walking was a novel experience for many cadets, pushing them to their limits while offering a taste of the region's rugged beauty.

Emphasizing Environmental Consciousness

Environmental consciousness was a standout theme throughout the camp. This was underscored by a thought-provoking talk from the divisional forest officer of the Kohima forest division. In addition to outdoor adventures, the camp also featured evening screenings of documentaries, further prompting introspection on environmental issues. The camp concluded with inter-group competitions and a cultural program, leaving the cadets with a richer understanding of Nagaland's culture and a greater appreciation for environmental stewardship.