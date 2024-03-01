Nagaland Coal Revenue Plummets Amid Mining Concerns: Health Risks, Environmental Damage in Focus

Recent discussions in Nagaland's legislative assembly shed light on the state's diminishing coal mining revenue and the associated health and environmental repercussions. MLA Achumbemo Kikon and Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang engaged in a detailed dialogue about the fiscal downturn, improper mining practices, and their impact on local communities, particularly in Tamlu.

Revenue Decline and Market Dynamics

The fiscal year 2023-2024 witnessed a staggering drop in coal revenue, marking a significant shift from the previous year's earnings. This unexpected decline was attributed to lower domestic demand, influenced by a sudden increase in coal stocks and cheaper imports from Indonesia and the USA. Deputy Chief Minister Zeliang pointed to the recent general election in Bangladesh and the fluctuating coal market as critical factors affecting Nagaland's coal exports and domestic sales.

Environmental Concerns and Health Implications

Kikon raised grave concerns over the environmental degradation and health hazards resulting from unregulated mining practices. He emphasized the high incidence of cancer in the Tamlu area, directly linking it to the adverse effects of coal mining. The discussion also highlighted the lack of scientific mining methods in the state, which not only leads to significant revenue loss but also devastates the local flora and fauna.

Regulatory Measures and Future Prospects

Efforts to regulate the coal mining sector were discussed, with suggestions ranging from the establishment of government-authorized depots to stringent licensing criteria for miners. Minister Temjen Imna Along advocated for capacity building among the local populace to foster understanding of efficient and environmentally friendly mining practices. Both leaders expressed optimism for a more regulated market and improved revenue generation from mining activities in the future.

The dialogue in Nagaland's legislative assembly brings to the forefront the critical balance between economic development and environmental sustainability. As the state grapples with these challenges, the focus remains on implementing effective regulatory measures to safeguard both the economy and the health of its citizens.