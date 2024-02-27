Nagaland Chief Minister Unveils 1,672 Sanctioned Graduate Teacher Posts in Assembly

During the fourth session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly, Neiphiu Rio, Nagaland's Chief Minister and Minister-in-charge of the School Education Department, provided an insightful overview of the state's allocation for Graduate Teachers (GTs) in government schools. This response came following an inquiry from MLA Kuzholuzo Nienu regarding the distribution of GT positions across Nagaland's educational institutions.

Comprehensive Distribution of GT Positions

The Chief Minister revealed that a total of 1,672 state cadre posts for GTs have been sanctioned, encompassing 247 Government High Schools (GHSs) and 52 Government Higher Secondary Schools (GHSSs) throughout the state. The allocation of these positions is predominantly concentrated in English and Social Science/General, with 1022 posts in GHSs and 401 posts in GHSSs. Notably, the provision for Language Teachers is significantly lower, with only six positions across both GHSs and GHSSs.

Detailed Breakdown by District

In a detailed district-wise breakdown, Rio highlighted that Kohima boasts 212 GTs in 17 GHSs, making it one of the districts with the highest number of GTs. This is followed by Mokokchung, which has 250 GTs across 38 GHSs, and Zunheboto with 124 GTs in 22 GHSs. The districts of Tuensang and Mon also have a considerable number of GTs, with 158 and 91 GTs respectively. This detailed enumeration underscores the government's commitment to enhancing the quality of education through adequate teacher distribution.

Addressing Educational Needs

The Chief Minister's disclosure is a pivotal step towards addressing the educational needs of Nagaland by ensuring that schools across the state are staffed with qualified teachers. This initiative not only aims to improve the standard of education but also to promote equitable access to learning opportunities for students in both urban and rural areas. The focus on subject-specific allocation, especially in core subjects like English and Social Science, reflects an attempt to cater to the holistic educational development of students.

This announcement has sparked discussions among educators, parents, and policymakers about the future of education in Nagaland. With a clear emphasis on strengthening the educational infrastructure through strategic teacher allocation, Nagaland is poised to make significant strides in improving educational outcomes for its students. As the state moves forward with this initiative, the impact of these allocated positions on the quality of education and student performance will be closely monitored.