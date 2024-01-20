NABARD-backed AEFC Launches Web-Based Agribusiness Information System in Rajasthan

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD)-backed Agri Export Facilitation Centre (AEFC) in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, has taken a significant step to bolster the agricultural sector by launching a novel web-based agribusiness information system. This innovative platform aims to boost agricultural and food product exports from the region, creating a comprehensive resource for farmers, researchers, and traders alike.

Advertisment

Pioneering a New Era of Agribusiness

Through this new system, users can access critical information that is integral to their agribusiness operations. The website will provide data on crop production, weather forecasts, market prices, and pest management. Rajiv Siwach, Chief General Manager of NABARD's Rajasthan Regional Office, emphasized the importance of this platform in providing timely and accurate information to those involved in the agricultural sector.

Fostering Collaboration and Communication

Advertisment

More than just providing information, the platform is designed to nurture a sense of community among its users. It will facilitate communication and collaboration between farmers, extension workers, researchers, and traders, fostering an environment of shared knowledge and mutual growth. This initiative aims to break down barriers and create a space where ideas and resources can be exchanged freely and efficiently.

One-Stop Shop for Agri-Exports

The website is designed to be a comprehensive 'one-stop shop' for exploring agricultural export possibilities. It will enable online transactions for buying and selling agricultural inputs, products, and services, streamlining the process and making it more accessible to users. Furthermore, it will establish a reliable agricultural export knowledge base, connecting users with various export promotion organizations. This development marks a significant milestone in Rajasthan's agricultural sector, positioning it as a key player in global agri-export markets.