'Naagin 7' Rumors: Ankita Lokhande as the New Lead?

The Indian television landscape is set to be shaken up as the buzz around the popular supernatural series 'Naagin' intensifies. As the seventh installment of the show, titled 'Naagin 7,' takes shape, several renowned actors are being associated with potential roles in the upcoming series.

Ankita Lokhande: A New Lead?

Notable among these is Ankita Lokhande, a familiar face in the Indian TV industry, who recently made headlines with her departure from a previous show. Lokhande is rumored to be in consideration for a leading role in the Ekta Kapoor production. This development follows the conclusion of 'Naagin 6,' where Tejasswi Prakash took center stage. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently hinted at Lokhande's involvement with multiple new projects, further fueling the rumors.

Potential Male Leads

Simultaneously, speculation is rife about the male leads for 'Naagin 7.' Names like Abhishek Kumar, the runner-up of Bigg Boss 17, and Ankit Gupta have been tossed into the mix. In a recent interaction, Abhishek neither denied nor confirmed his involvement, subtly alluding to the possibility of playing a male Naag. This potential role, alongside Ankit Gupta, would mark a significant shift in the narrative of the series.

Other Speculations

Adding to the intrigue are rumors about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary or Sumbul Touqeer being considered for the show. This speculation arose after Ekta Kapoor's visit to the Bigg Boss 16 house. As the casting decisions for 'Naagin 7' hang in the balance, excitement and anticipation are building among fans.

While the official confirmation is yet to come, sources suggest that Ankita Lokhande seems to be a strong contender to lead the series, taking the baton from Tejasswi Prakash. As the makers finalize the cast and script, the Indian television industry and audiences alike wait with bated breath for the next chapter in the 'Naagin' saga.