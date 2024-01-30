N. Chandrababu Naidu Caught in Minor Stampede at Political Campaign Event

In the heart of East Godavari district, a minor stampede rattled a political campaign event led by TDP national president, N. Chandrababu Naidu. The incident unfolded amidst Naidu's 'Ra Kadali Ra' campaign at Kateru, when enthusiastic supporters of Rajanagaram TDP in-charge, Boddu Venkata Ramana Chowdary, surged towards the stage to meet their leader.

Stampede at Political Rally

The flood of supporters resulted in Naidu being inadvertently jostled, sending ripples of concern among the attendees. Prompt response from security personnel ensured that Naidu regained his balance, and was able to exit the venue without any harm. The undercurrent that sparked the commotion can be traced back to the contentious allocation of the Rajanagaram assembly seat to the Jana Sena Party.

Contention Over Seat Allocation

This unexpected turn of events had been a thorn in Chowdary's side and his supporters sought to discuss this concern with Naidu. Their collective display of discontent, however, was less than appreciated by Naidu. The TDP president expressed his disapproval by declining to be felicitated with a customary shawl and departed from the event.

Implications for the TDP

This incident, while minor, could stand as a testament to the internal conflicts simmering within the TDP. It also highlights the challenges that Naidu and his party may face in the run-up to future political campaigns. It remains to be seen how the TDP leadership will address this issue and manage dissent within its ranks, as they strive to maintain unity and focus on their political agenda.