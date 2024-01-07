en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Mysuru’s Krishna Shile Stones Journey to Ayodhya for Idol Making

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 10:57 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 11:08 pm EST
Mysuru’s Krishna Shile Stones Journey to Ayodhya for Idol Making

In a remarkable act of devotion and service, two unique black stones, known as Krishna Shile, were sourced from the village of Gujjegowdanapura, in Jayapura hobli, Mysuru, and transported to Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, for a significant purpose. These stones have been carefully selected and sent to Ayodhya to be used in the crafting of divine idols.

The Journey of Charitable Contributions

The task of selecting and transporting these stones followed a series of discussions between expert sculptors from Bengaluru and temple officials in Ayodhya. The chosen stones were provided by Shrinivasa Nataraj, a resident of Mysuru, whose family has been associated with the stone mining business for two generations.

Shrinivasa generously donated a total of five stones from his quarry for this religious purpose. These stones were given away free of charge, demonstrating the spirit of selfless service and devotion. Two of these stones have already been utilized for the creation of sacred idols.

From Quarry to Temple: The Process

Before these stones embarked on their journey to Ayodhya in February 2023, they underwent various rituals, further infusing them with a spiritual aura. Among these rituals, one was carried out by Yogiraj of Mysuru who used shyam shila, a type of bluish-black stone, to carve a 51-inch idol. This idol will be used in the upcoming consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Unrecognized Sacrifice

Despite his significant contribution to this monumental project, Shrinivasa expressed a tinge of disappointment over not being invited to the temple inauguration ceremony. He felt it would have been an appropriate recognition for the landowner and himself for their contribution to the cause.

Regardless, the donation of Krishna Shile from Mysuru to Ayodhya symbolizes a remarkable unity in diversity, a testament to the shared cultural and spiritual heritage of India.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
56 seconds ago
NCRTC to Rent Out RRTS Premises and Trains for Filming and Private Events
In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has decided to monetize its infrastructure by renting out its premises and Namo-Bharat trains for film shootings, documentaries, television commercials, and private events. This move is not only expected to give a boost to the NCRTC’s revenue but also add a cinematic charm to
NCRTC to Rent Out RRTS Premises and Trains for Filming and Private Events
Scapegoating Tablighi Jamaat: A COVID-19 Narrative in India
6 mins ago
Scapegoating Tablighi Jamaat: A COVID-19 Narrative in India
Leander Paes: A Journey From Kolkata's Maidan to International Tennis Hall of Fame
6 mins ago
Leander Paes: A Journey From Kolkata's Maidan to International Tennis Hall of Fame
Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust Tightens Rules for 'Sugam Darshan'
2 mins ago
Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust Tightens Rules for 'Sugam Darshan'
Weather Chaos Disrupts Flight Operations at Ranchi's Birsa Munda International Airport
2 mins ago
Weather Chaos Disrupts Flight Operations at Ranchi's Birsa Munda International Airport
CJI Chandrachud Advocates for Technology in Judiciary During Gujarat Visit
6 mins ago
CJI Chandrachud Advocates for Technology in Judiciary During Gujarat Visit
Latest Headlines
World News
Hon. Obinna Chidoka: A Journey of Political Service and Personal Milestones at 50
24 seconds
Hon. Obinna Chidoka: A Journey of Political Service and Personal Milestones at 50
An Insight into Fiji's Governance and Societal Challenges
1 min
An Insight into Fiji's Governance and Societal Challenges
Cardiff Woman's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey Boosts Pole Dancing Skills
2 mins
Cardiff Woman's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey Boosts Pole Dancing Skills
Thrills and Spills: Recent Boys’ Prep Basketball Game Results
5 mins
Thrills and Spills: Recent Boys’ Prep Basketball Game Results
Idaho State Triumphs Over Omaha in Nail-Biting Basketball Showdown
5 mins
Idaho State Triumphs Over Omaha in Nail-Biting Basketball Showdown
Scout Team Quarterback's Key Role in Michigan's Championship Prep
5 mins
Scout Team Quarterback's Key Role in Michigan's Championship Prep
Hockey League Showdown: Standings, Game Results, and Upcoming Matches
6 mins
Hockey League Showdown: Standings, Game Results, and Upcoming Matches
Leander Paes: A Journey From Kolkata's Maidan to International Tennis Hall of Fame
6 mins
Leander Paes: A Journey From Kolkata's Maidan to International Tennis Hall of Fame
Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa: From Dream to Reality at the 2024 All-Star Bowl
6 mins
Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa: From Dream to Reality at the 2024 All-Star Bowl
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
2 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
2 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
2 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
3 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
8 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
9 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
10 hours
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
11 hours
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
Rapid Global Spread of New Omicron Variant JN.1 Rings Alarm Bells
11 hours
Rapid Global Spread of New Omicron Variant JN.1 Rings Alarm Bells

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app