Mysuru’s Krishna Shile Stones Journey to Ayodhya for Idol Making

In a remarkable act of devotion and service, two unique black stones, known as Krishna Shile, were sourced from the village of Gujjegowdanapura, in Jayapura hobli, Mysuru, and transported to Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, for a significant purpose. These stones have been carefully selected and sent to Ayodhya to be used in the crafting of divine idols.

The Journey of Charitable Contributions

The task of selecting and transporting these stones followed a series of discussions between expert sculptors from Bengaluru and temple officials in Ayodhya. The chosen stones were provided by Shrinivasa Nataraj, a resident of Mysuru, whose family has been associated with the stone mining business for two generations.

Shrinivasa generously donated a total of five stones from his quarry for this religious purpose. These stones were given away free of charge, demonstrating the spirit of selfless service and devotion. Two of these stones have already been utilized for the creation of sacred idols.

From Quarry to Temple: The Process

Before these stones embarked on their journey to Ayodhya in February 2023, they underwent various rituals, further infusing them with a spiritual aura. Among these rituals, one was carried out by Yogiraj of Mysuru who used shyam shila, a type of bluish-black stone, to carve a 51-inch idol. This idol will be used in the upcoming consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Unrecognized Sacrifice

Despite his significant contribution to this monumental project, Shrinivasa expressed a tinge of disappointment over not being invited to the temple inauguration ceremony. He felt it would have been an appropriate recognition for the landowner and himself for their contribution to the cause.

Regardless, the donation of Krishna Shile from Mysuru to Ayodhya symbolizes a remarkable unity in diversity, a testament to the shared cultural and spiritual heritage of India.