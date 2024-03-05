Mysuru Hosts National Conference on Sustainable Development, Prof. K.S. Rangappa Highlights Innovation in Management

At the heart of Mysuru, a significant event unfolded with the commencement of the National Conference on "Sustainable Development and Innovative Management Practices". The conference, which took place at the Kaveri Auditorium in Mukthagangothri, saw the convergence of scholars, industry experts, and environmental enthusiasts, all gathered to discuss the future of sustainability in business practices. Prof. K.S. Rangappa, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mysore and Karnataka State Open University, inaugurated the event, setting the tone for two days of insightful deliberations on achieving sustainable goals.

Advertisment

Driving Sustainable Growth Through Innovation

Prof. Rangappa emphasized the critical need for businesses to integrate environmental considerations into their core operations. He outlined three pivotal areas for advancing sustainability: Circular Economy, Chain Management, and Employee Involvement. Circular Economy, he explained, focuses on maximizing resource efficiency and minimizing waste, while Chain Management demands a reduction in carbon emissions across company operations. Moreover, Rangappa stressed the importance of engaging employees in innovative management practices to foster a culture of sustainability within organizations. This approach not only benefits the environment but also enhances company resilience and profitability.

From Theory to Practice

Advertisment

The conference highlighted the United Nations' 17 sustainable development goals, underscoring the collective responsibility of citizens and corporations alike in achieving these objectives. Notable attendees, including Prof. M.S. Suhas, former Vice-Chancellor of Sri Krishnadevaraya University, and Vinayak Hegde, Head of Infosys Development Centre, Mysuru, shared their insights on incorporating sustainability into business strategies. Through various sessions covering General Management, Finance, Human Resource, and more, participants explored practical applications of sustainable practices in diverse business functions.

Empowering Change Beyond the Conference

As the event drew to a close, the discussions underscored the importance of starting sustainability lessons from home, advocating for public transport use, and promoting organic food consumption. The release of books on conference themes further equipped attendees with knowledge to drive change in their respective fields. This gathering in Mysuru serves as a beacon for sustainable development, inspiring businesses to innovate and adapt in the face of environmental challenges. With leaders like Prof. Rangappa championing the cause, the path toward a greener and more sustainable future appears more attainable than ever.

Reflecting on the conference's proceedings, it becomes evident that the journey towards sustainability is both a collective and individual endeavor. The insights shared and the strategies discussed offer a roadmap for businesses and individuals alike to integrate sustainability into their daily operations and lifestyles. As society continues to grapple with environmental issues, events like the National Conference on Sustainable Development and Innovative Management Practices play a crucial role in catalyzing action and fostering a culture of innovation and sustainability.